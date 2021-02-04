DEAR EDITOR:
Once there was a land where the rulers were drunk with their own self-righteousness. These rulers were educated and wealthy elites. They prized their social positions. They were mired in their orthodoxy. They taxed the people and made themselves wealthy but did little to serve the people that depended on their leadership.
One day a strange man walked out of the wilderness. They had heard of how this man spoke with authority. They had also heard of how he attracted large crowds and had gathered a sizeable following. The rulers were jealous of the man’s popularity. But they did not take him seriously until he walked into their temples of power and challenged them directly.
The strange man called the rulers hypocrites. He told them that their orthodoxy was outdated and that a new day was being ushered in. The rulers now felt threatened and began plotting against him. Eventually, even though the strange man had committed no crime, they found a way to have him crucified.
This narrative could actually fit nicely with two very different men. If you know your Biblical history you may be thinking of the Man/God of the Gospels. If you are a student of recent political events, you may find yourself thinking of another man who was not a god, but just a good and decent man who loved his country and its people.
The point of my story is not really about the two men but about the rulers. Rulers, you see, haven’t changed much in 2,000 years. They like their prestige, power, and money.
Two thousand years ago the Man/God was crucified literally. The rulers of his day were relieved. His body was sealed in a tomb. He was done. But that was not the end of this man’s story. Two thousand years later, people across the world know about this man and his offer of a new way of life.
The other man is being crucified politically. If the rulers can embarrass, humiliate, and disgrace him enough, they think they will finally be rid of this threat to their power. But history has proven that crucifying a man does not necessarily mean the end of his story.
Charles Kuss Jr.
Silver Creek