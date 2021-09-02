DEAR EDITOR:
The Aug. 17 letter “These are the good old days” and the Aug. 18 article “Why a fast-spreading coronavirus ... can be a recipe for disaster” are spot on.
On the other hand, the nurse practitioner is upset that he was not hired after he declined to meet the conditions of employment (vaccination) put in place to protect his potential patients. (Letters, Aug. 17)
Declining, for any reason, is a God-given right. Endangering those who trust us is not. Wearing a mask as he suggests would help, but signing a waiver provides no protection to a 55-year-old admitted to hospital with cancer or a 9-year-old with appendicitis.
I am an 82-year-old retired physician with health problems that make it likely I would not survive a COVID-19 infection, so I have a selfish interest here.
But there is also a much bigger issue. I, like most medical professionals, took vows to protect our patients — and doctors and nurses are doing just that at the risk of their lives.
Our patients have a right to be protected against avoidable risk that outweighs personal preferences or beliefs.
Dr. Jerry M. Littlefield
Rome