DEAR EDITOR:

Veterans Day is on its way; November 11th is the day. This salute is to veterans, one and all, who answered their country’s call.

Makes no difference which branch you served, or whether you are just in the Reserves. You took a vow to defend the USA, in order to keep us safer today.

You protected us both foreign and domestic; never bowing down to hard core skeptics. You were willing to put your life on the line, to give comfort to others as well as mine.

And when your tenure is finally over, your life should be full of fields of clover. You should never feel like you are second class; your future should be much better than your past.

So whether you served in the Army, Air Force, Navy or Marines, or whether you enlisted or were drafted as a teen: Hats off to you in every possible way. Salute to you on Veterans Day.

Wallace A. Farmer

Rome

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you