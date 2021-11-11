LETTERS TO THE EDITOR|YOUR OPINION A poetic salute to veterans Nov 11, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEAR EDITOR:Veterans Day is on its way; November 11th is the day. This salute is to veterans, one and all, who answered their country’s call.Makes no difference which branch you served, or whether you are just in the Reserves. You took a vow to defend the USA, in order to keep us safer today.You protected us both foreign and domestic; never bowing down to hard core skeptics. You were willing to put your life on the line, to give comfort to others as well as mine.And when your tenure is finally over, your life should be full of fields of clover. You should never feel like you are second class; your future should be much better than your past.So whether you served in the Army, Air Force, Navy or Marines, or whether you enlisted or were drafted as a teen: Hats off to you in every possible way. Salute to you on Veterans Day.Wallace A. FarmerRome Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists