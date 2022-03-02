DEAR EDITOR:

Congratulations Marcus Dixon on your past exemption; You have now achieved complete redemption. You have surrounded your life around positive things, and now you have achieved a Super Bowl ring.

And now as your career continues to fly, you are off to the city that’s a mile high; to see if you can help Denver once again become a contender, and turn them into a Super Bowl winner.

So keep your supporters craving for more, as your football career continues to soar. You are a living example of how good life can be, when a person gets complete redemption and is set free.

Wallace A. Farmer

Rome

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you