LETTERS TO THE EDITOR|YOUR OPINION A poem for Marcus Dixon Mar 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEAR EDITOR:Congratulations Marcus Dixon on your past exemption; You have now achieved complete redemption. You have surrounded your life around positive things, and now you have achieved a Super Bowl ring.And now as your career continues to fly, you are off to the city that’s a mile high; to see if you can help Denver once again become a contender, and turn them into a Super Bowl winner.So keep your supporters craving for more, as your football career continues to soar. You are a living example of how good life can be, when a person gets complete redemption and is set free.Wallace A. FarmerRome Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists