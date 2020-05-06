DEAR EDITOR:
On Monday, April 27, the BBC news reported that COVID-19 had been eliminated from New Zealand. While New Zealand is minuscule in size compared to the United States, their accomplishment is noteworthy all the same.
Early in January, when news of the potential threat first reached them, they did not deny its reality, call it a hoax, or blame it on the opposition party, China, or the WHO; instead, they got busy starting to prepare to deal with it and they dealt with it using sound scientific measures, not by suggesting bogus cures or, worse still, lethal remedies such as drinking cleaning solutions.
As a result, their leaders can truly brag about how smart they are. Would that we had had a leader of the same caliber.
Terry R. Morris
Rome