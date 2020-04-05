DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the Harbor House board of directors, staff, volunteers, clients and the law enforcement and DFCS agencies we serve, I would like to say thank you to the amazing people at Brasfield & Gorrie LLC for volunteering their time and their services to help us when we suddenly needed it.
Last month Harbor House was the victim of an attempted break-in, where someone intentionally damaged one of our windows while trying to get inside. Fortunately, entry was not made, but our broken window left us in a very vulnerable position, as the alarm sensor was removed from that particular window pane.
When the wonderful people at Brasfield & Gorrie were made aware of this situation, they immediately responded by offering to come out that same day and board the window up to secure it for us. They then placed an order for an entirely new window, offering to complete the installation as well. Once the window arrived, they professionally installed and painted it for us, at absolutely no cost to Harbor House!
We are always humbled by the support that this community provides to us, and we cannot say thank you enough when amazing things like this happen. Harbor House could not provide the services it does, to children and families in need, without the support of our Floyd County community, and this generous act of kindness is an example of that.
Joe Costolnick
Harbor House executive director