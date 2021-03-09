DEAR EDITOR:
I am a regular volunteer with the Community Kitchen here in Rome. Through this ministry I have met many other people with the same thoughts, values and beliefs as myself. One of those being the late Betty Schaaf, who blessed us all with her presence, listening ear and willingness to help others.
I was totally in disbelief when I arrived at the kitchen only to learn of Betty’s passing. It had only been in February that we had last worked together. How would anyone know that, in such a short period of time, someone who seemed so healthy and full of life could be taken from this earth.
I know she has left a void not only in her family but her fellow volunteers and guests that we serve on a regular basis. I am proud to say Betty was a friend to me and all she met and we will truly miss her. Keith M Howell
Keith M. Howell
Rome