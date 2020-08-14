DEAR EDITOR:
The musical artist Sam Cooke wrote a song years ago called “A change is going to come.” The opening lyrics were something to this extent: “I was born by the river, in a little tent, and just like the river, I’ve been running ever since. It’s been a long time coming, but, I know a change gon’ come, yes it will.”
How prophetic those words were at the time they were written. In America, we are seeing a change, and it’s not pretty. There is a document published by the Center for Constitutional Rights called “Workforce 2000,” and in that document, it was predicted that the demographics of America was going to change from a majority white society to a more diverse society. That is why we see people killed on live TV, we see divisive language and dog whistles (or maybe bullhorns) used to pit us against each other. But still, the change is coming.
America is becoming blacker and browner every day, and it’s nothing we can do about it. We have forces who seek to deny fairness in our justice system, but people of character still fight for freedom and equal justice; We have forces who will deny certain citizens the right to vote in significant numbers, but we turn out in astounding numbers to elect a United States senator in Alabama.
You see, black folk are used to adversity. We’ve lived it for over 450 years; it has become a way of life. As Maya Angelou says, “And still I rise.” I recommend the writings of James Baldwin, and the speeches of Frederick Douglas, who rose above insurmountable odds to speak truth to power.
We, as black people, understand that the deck is stacked against us — but we have a new generation of all races coming, who will not decide that our value is based on our color, but our character and abilities. Our generation is seeing the beginning of this change that is happening in the midst of chaos.
Unfortunately, many of us will not be around to see it, but our legacies will be altered forever. You see, power concedes nothing. It does not yield or give up; it has to be wrestled from the hands of those who wield it.
I come from a people who understand that there is a higher power, and that power says, “what you meant for evil, God meant for good.” It is no accident that politics has influenced our thoughts and perceptions not to listen to our better angels, and that we have become intoxicated with filthy lucre. In turn, this causes us to act against our moral compass.
I am convinced that this ugly process we are going through In America will yield results that history will reflect as necessary. I personally know people of goodwill and conscience who believe that we, as a country, will get to the mountain top. I believe that people of all races will stand up against the political rhetoric and racism to unite a world that seems on the brink of destruction.
I believe that there are people in our community who have realized their moral compass and will stand for right. I believe it’s been a long time coming, but a change is going to come.
Charles Love
Rome