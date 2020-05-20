DEAR EDITOR:
As Congress addresses the needs of our nation’s most vulnerable impacted by COVID-19, they’re also continuing their work to address another devastating disease affecting millions of Americans — Alzheimer’s. As an advocate and educator in the Alzheimer’s and dementia community, I know firsthand the effects that this disease has on families across the entire country. Currently, there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, 150,000 here in Georgia, with that number expected to triple by 2050.
Thankfully, U.S. Rep. Tom Graves plays an important role in addressing this critical issue. By increasing funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health by $354 million and by supporting $20 million to implement the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, Representative Graves has the opportunity to provide millions of Americans like me with a sense of hope.
It is only through increased research funding that we will discover new ways to treat and eventually prevent Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Representative Graves to lead in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by supporting critical funding.
LaRay Ramey
North Georgia Alzheimer’s Association