DEAR EDITOR:
3M Company is one of the great multinational corporations of the world. It has repeatedly been voted either the most admired company in the word or among the top five. While other companies elected to move their headquarters to other countries, 3M chose to keep its base in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the majority of its 90,000 employees in America, despite the fact that more than 60% of its sales are outside this country.
3M has facilities and employees, many of them American citizens, in countries throughout the world. These same countries often look to 3M as the prime source for many products, including safety and protective items. When the coronavirus began to spread and the demand for safety masks increased, 3M announced early on that the company would not increase its list prices and would seek prosecution of any person or company attempting to profit unjustly from 3M products.
3M began around-the-clock operations to produce millions of N95 masks very quickly, again, at list price. And when Canada and some Latin customers sought to purchase masks, 3M leadership decided it would be inhumane not to provide these long-time customers and friends a reasonable quantity. Diseases know no borders and neither should compassion.
I was a 3M employee for many years and it was my responsibility to deal with state and local officials in several Southern states on a daily basis. 3M’s high ethical standards were ingrained in me and my colleagues from day one, and at every step along the way. There was no future at 3M for any who failed to measure up.
We are taught to “love thy neighbor as thyself.” How can we love without compassion?
Charles Graves
Rome