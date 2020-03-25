It’s been a week.
Really it’s been a rough couple of weeks, but we’re hoping we’ll begin to see some recovery or at least get in the swing of things after this past week.
In the last week our community leaders have been a step ahead of the state and have enacted social distancing measures to slow down the spread of coronavirus in our community. It wasn’t a popular move across the board but in tough situations you have to make tough decisions.
Local small businesses are going to suffer, and we’re a locally run small business.
Historically, the first part of the year is always tough in this business as advertising revenue drops after the holiday season. With the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic it’s been a particularity tough couple of weeks.
Add that to the extra hours we’re all logging in an effort to get you the best information you can have in these times and it has taken a toll.
As part of that and all the other hits we’ve taken the past couple of weeks we’ve had to make some tough calls.
As part of that we’ve found places for several of our experienced sports writers and editors who are also adept at covering news in this time of uncertainty. We’ve also trimmed down our sports section to the bare minimum, because there are no sports going on to speak of.
We’ve also had to make do with our TV grid, since the provider we use can’t get us the station by station grid you’re used to. You will see a change on April 2.
The Roman Record, also known as the scandal rag, is going to look different this week. The paper that was used to print it in its old form is not as available, so we’re moving to the same format as the rest of the newspaper. It’ll still be its own section in Sunday’s newspaper.
But as many small businesses are trying to figure out how to make ends meet, so are we.
These are the times when local journalism is the most important. Having a group of people who will work to give you the best information possible about your community is of the utmost importance right now.
There are so many layers of information to sort through, especially right now. The information that’s out there can often be unreliable, and getting local information is difficult at best.
We’ve seen some walls come down in our medical community and some partnerships formed and that’s a great thing. Hopefully those partnerships will continue to grow as we emerge from these necessary measures.
But as we worry about what is next we can all rest assured, this too will eventually pass.
The times might be rough for a while but they’ll get better again.
As they do, we’ll be out covering sports again — hopefully with some of the same bylines you already know.
When you can hear the crack of the bat at a high school game, we’ll be around. When players are suiting up in helmets and shoulder pads for another season of football, we’ll be covering it.
As the city and county elected officials begin to meet again face to face, we’ll also have a person sitting alongside them.
As restaurants reopen for sit-down business, our people will be getting lunch with friends or meeting with our community partners over a meal.
As the times change we’ll change, but we’ll always do our best to bring you the accurate and timely coverage of our community.
Thank you for reading.