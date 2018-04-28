Hard work and great customer service don't go unnoticed
So I went to Jamwich for lunch on Tuesday and it was right around noon. As expected, there were a bunch of people in there. I'd say there were about five people in line ahead of me to order but I saw there was a big table with a bunch of people at it.
Apparently it was a church group that had come in and because some of their members were older and didn't need to be standing in line a long time, that table ordered without standing in line. But other customers were coming in and getting in line and ordering at the same time as the big table.
This meant that the staff of three suddenly got dozens of orders in just a few minutes and were busy trying to take the orders, fill those orders, get them out to the tables AND bus tables that had been vacated.
For those who may not know, Jamwich is a little restaurant in the 600 block of Broad Street. They serve sandwiches and salads, but the cool thing is that all their sandwiches are made with different jams and jellies that are made by the owner's mom. So a sandwich with traditional ingredients gets a funky twist with some type of delicious jelly. It's a great concept. Plus the sandwiches are really delicious. My favorite is the Dirty South Mouth, which is London broil, pimento cheese, crispy bacon, red onion, hydro Bibb lettuce and raspberry jalapeño jam served hot on jalapeno cornmeal bread. It's fantastic.
But I digress.
So all these people are ordering and the staff is hustling. I mean they're working their butts off.
I can see into the kitchen and a guy back there is preparing all the orders. He's obviously working hard and yet he makes the time to look up and greet me (and other customers) who are coming in and ordering.
The guy's name is Kenny Tribble. I don't know if he's a manager of some sort or a part of the kitchen staff or all of the above, but he looks like he's in charge at the moment. He also takes the time to apologize that our orders will take a few extra minutes since they're so busy. But as I watch, he almost single-handedly takes care of every customer in the restaurant — and there's gotta be like 30 people in there at the moment.
I can see him putting sandwiches and orders together in the back. He's letting the guy working the cash register know when orders are coming out so they can be delivered to their table ASAP. I can see him making sure the right sides go with the right sandwiches and he's constantly communicating with the other two employees. Then when he's done with all the orders, Kenny comes out of the kitchen and starts delivering sandwiches too, making sure every customer's order is correct.
I really don't think anyone waited an inordinate amount of time for their food. Kenny kept those orders coming.
Then after he helps take orders out to various tables, Kenny heads back to the register where new customers have come in and need to order. So he takes their orders too. He makes sure those orders are filled, then he turns around and starts bussing a newly vacant table.
I look around and I can see that people are commenting on how hard this guy is working. No one seemed put out that their orders were taking an extra couple minutes.
And on top of all that rushing around, taking orders and cleaning tables, he makes sure to talk to the cashier in a very patient manner. I don't know exactly what he's saying but it's obvious that he's teaching the younger guy. They're going over receipts and discussing orders.
All the while, Kenny is interacting with customers and asking them if they enjoyed their meals.
I hear people commenting at other tables. They're saying the food is good and they're noticing how hard Kenny is working.
It's stuff like that people notice. Rome residents notice it and outsiders notice it as well. At least one couple at a nearby table were from out of town and I could see they were enjoying their dining experience. My buddy Brandon commented that Kenny obviously cares about the restaurant and the quality of service they offered.
I don't really know Kenny other than from social media but I was very impressed by his customer service and the way he was representing the restaurant and in a larger sense, the downtown community.
I know that's just one guy on one day, but I feel like if we start recognizing people's hard work and their dedication in whatever capacity, it'll only make our community better. If you see someone doing a great job — whatever that job is, tell them so. Let them know their hard work doesn't go unnoticed.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune