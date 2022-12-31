As we head into the new year, many of us are thinking about ways we can improve our lives over the next year, but here’s a secret, we can do that any day ... and should.
If we look for reasons to be grateful, we’ll find them. If we’re looking for reasons to be unhappy, we’ll find them.
Our gratitude for this moment of life we have shouldn’t be dependent on what we have. We’re going to envy others at times and compare ourselves to others we feel are doing better than worse than we are. It’s just how we’re wired.
But if we can step away from emphasizing these things and be thankful for the moment that we have right now: for that moment we see a hawk playing in the thermals, for the cool air of fall or for a memory of our kids, when they were little, calling their pajamas “jamamas” in that way they do.
They’re not always going to be good or happy memories, but be thankful that you have them. We can learn from failing, we can learn from sadness or suffering — and, if we want, we can also find thankfulness from living through and experiencing those times.
The hardest experiences in our life can lead to the most important lessons we learn.
If you’ve paved a rough road for yourself by being bitter and hateful, by betraying the trust of your family ... be thankful. You have this moment to stop, turn around and apologize. You have this moment to work to rebuild that trust. Take that difficult step to deeply and honestly evaluate yourself and work toward change.
It’s never easy to drop old habits, and it’s not easy to step away from toxic behaviors. It is possible though, and if you’re reading this you have the blessing of being alive at this moment to make that change.
It’s not guaranteed, so take it while you can. Your apology may not be accepted yet, but continue to work anyway. Allow time, effort and consistency to be your ally.
If we can remember to make a habit of being thankful for this moment right now, we will also develop the gratitude for small memories and experiences. Gratitude for those moments we’re blessed to experience right now leads to a joy that allows us to also experience a joy at the good fortune of others, even those we’re not fond of.
A mindfulness of what we have around us in this moment allows us to take a certain pleasure in small moments of everyday life: the sometimes incessant questions from our children, the time we have with our elders and loved ones, moments of being surrounded by nature and the warmth of sunlight or even a brisk shock from frigid weather.
We can, and should, use the excuse of a new year to find ways to better our lives but we encourage those in need of a change to take the moment we’re offered every single day to make that change. We also encourage every one of us to appreciate the opportunities and wonder we have before us on this very day.
Thank you for reading.