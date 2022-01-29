We’re starting to see more Republican state-level candidates seeking their party’s nomination showing up in Floyd County, part of a larger push to get the vote out in red areas of the state.
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler was in town this week as part of that push. Her organization, Greater Georgia, is the GOP answer to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight push in 2020.
Republicans are rightly concerned that a number of voters were discouraged after the drama, and outright false claims, that flew up to and during the presidential election.
A number of people who showed up to vote for former President Donald Trump said they had never or rarely took part in the democratic process before ... and many said after his loss they would not do so again.
Understandably, Republicans and especially those who fall into the pro-Trump camp don’t want the voter participation that put him in office in 2016 to stop. Democrats certainly feel the same way about the shift to a bluish-purple Georgia in 2020 — especially with many state races to be decided this year.
The only real question for this primary, locally, is which person from each party will be running for the 14th District Congressional seat currently held by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Both parties are fielding several candidates, so it’s going to be an interesting run that should firm up after qualifying in March.
As it stands, it looks like you have Greene, Jennifer Strahan and Charles Lutin vying for the Republican Party nomination while former Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis, Marcus Flowers and Holly McCormack are vying for the Democratic Party nomination. The Libertarian Party is even fielding a candidate — Angela Pence.
There’s no question that Rome and Floyd County are staunchly Republican Party, but if you look at voting records there’s a solid Democratic Party base in the city limits. Dalton is very similar.
Looking out to the district level, even with the inclusion of a portion of Cobb County, the GOP still runs the show in the 14th District.
That means GOP candidates for state and national office will be here more often as they attempt to rally the troops.
Gubernatorial candidate David Perdue is scheduled to speak at a local Republican women’s meeting at Coosa Country Club on Tuesday and his campaign confirmed this Friday that he will be there. He recently completed his quarantine after testing positive for covid, a spokesperson said.
His now arch-nemesis Gov. Brian Kemp as well as first lady Marty Kemp have visited the area on several occasions. Wrapping up the governor’s race, we haven’t seen Abrams here since a 2018 rally at the Schroeder’s courtyard on Broad Street. But as she’s hands down the Dem contender for the nomination, don’t expect to see her until after the primary.
As for potential senators, Herschel Walker is expected to stop by in Floyd County in February and Sen. Raphael Warnock visited local leaders for a short stop last year and, like Abrams, we don’t expect to see him again until after the primary.
One of the candidates for Senate hasn’t skimped out on Floyd County.
Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black has been to Rome several times and if you went to the Christmas Parade on Broad Street you likely saw him out there.
Secretary of state hopeful Jody Hice has campaigned here recently and Lt. Gov candidate Butch Miller visited Coosa Country Club for a campaign stop in September.
As for labor commissioner we’ve seen Bruce Thompson from the Republican Party and Democratic Party candidate William Boddie in Floyd County several times. Boddie was in town to talk to our local Dem party and at another time to protest the continued closing of local unemployment offices.
Mix all that with an all new Floyd County Election Board projected to slide into base at their new offices just before qualifying opens in March and you have a robust and healthy political scene in Rome and Floyd County.
Please get vaccinated and thank you for reading.