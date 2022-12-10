As a community we should welcome back two men were unjustly incarcerated for past the 25 years for a crime they did not commit.
We should realize that all of us, as a community, were betrayed by investigators who chose to frame these men. Instead of seeking truth, they chose to defraud the public who had empowered them with a position of trust.
Josh Storey and Lee Clark had to wait a long time for justice, but with the help of others they have now found that redemption. We should rally behind these men to assist them as they begin to make new lives for themselves.
We would like to thank and recognize those who had the diligence, drive and put in the hard work to make this day happen.
First and foremost we’d like to tip our hat to Susan Simpson and Jacinda Davis of the Proof podcast series. Their work exemplifies what modern journalism should be and we thank them for it.
We give thanks to the family of Brian Bowling. They lost their son, but had the presence and grace to realize that other families didn’t need to lose their sons as well — and helped fight for their release from prison.
We also would like to thank the Georgia Innocence Project as a whole and specifically Christina Cribbs and Meagan Hurley who represented Lee Clark. Locally, we’d like to recognize the work of attorneys Ross Hamrick and Luke Martin, who represented Josh Storey, and penned a blistering, and entertaining, motion for a new trial.
Our Rome Circuit District Attorney’s office deserves kudos as well. District Attorney Leigh Patterson, Chief Assistant District Attorney Martha Jacobs, Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson and Chief Investigator Scott Weaver took a fresh look at the case, the evidence and the new findings and did the right thing. In the process of checking the newly found evidence, an investigator traveled to South Carolina to attempt to track down a witness.
And finally, thanks to the Floyd County Superior Clerk’s office for staying late to get the paperwork done to secure their release.
If it weren’t for everyone’s cooperation in the pursuit of justice, the injustice done to these men couldn’t have been stopped. Hopefully, now that their unjust incarceration has ended they can move on with their lives and receive compensation for the time they lost. It’s the least we can do.
An audit of many older cases is necessary, especially those in which people are still serving prison sentences. We’re seeing advances in technology, like DNA examination, and the ability to evaluate evidence. We’re also seeing the scientific community re-examining long used pseudo-evidentiary practices like debunked practice bite mark examinations.
When a conviction was secured using these practices, the burden should not be upon the convicted. The burden should be placed on us, as a society, to pursue justice.
Antisemitism has no place here
Faith leaders said it best in a statement this week regarding a rise in antisemitic activity — including leaflets spread in West Rome — and we would like to add our voice to theirs.
Antisemitic statements and threats are a current and growing reality. In light of the increase in antisemitic statements and activity, including activity in metro Atlanta and Northwest Georgia, the undersigned Faith Leaders of Rome stand together in support of all Faith Communities and have affixed their names to this letter. The undersigned urge other faith communities in surrounding areas to “stand together” against hate in any form. We encourage all people of faith, clergy, and laity, to stand with us in opposition to antisemitism.
The undersigned Faith Leaders stand united to denounce any form or expression of sectarianism, antisemitism, or racism. We stand united to declare that attempts to divide our community by race, color, creed, or any other divisive “imposed labels” are an anathema to the social fabric and common cloth from which we are ALL created.
We stand united to continue to work for the good of ALL in our community, We acknowledge that there are forces of evil at work in our midst and we shall stand united to protect the dignity and sacred worth of ALL in our community. We abhor all manner of racism and antisemitism, and we stand to declare that hate and intolerance have no place in northwest Georgia.
Signed,
The Rev. John Herring, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Rome
Pastor Robert Brown, First United Methodist Church, Rome
Father Rafael Carballo, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rome
Pastor Millie Kim, Second Avenue Methodist Church, Rome
Pastor Renee Meyer, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rome
Pastor Jimmy Gentry, Garden Lakes Baptist Church, Rome
Pastor Nanci Hicks, Trinity United Methodist Church, Rome
Rabbi Steven Lebow, Rodeph Sholom Congregation, Rome
The Rev. David Boyd, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Rome
The Rev. David Brooks, First Baptist Church, Rome
The Rev. Keith Reaves, First Baptist Church, Rome
The Rev. Tamara T. Smathers, First Baptist Church, Rome
The Rev. Kristin Mathis, First Baptist Church, Rome
Nick Georgian, First Baptist Church, Rome
The Rev. Devon Goddard-Smyth, St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Carrollton
Pastor Dale McConkey, Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, Armuchee
The Rev. Carey Ingram, Lovejoy Baptist Church, Rome
The Rev. Bernard Young, Thankful Baptist Church, Rome
Pastor Derrick McDaniel, Holsey Sinai Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Rome
Pastor Steve Caldwell, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Rome
Pastor Gordon Wells, New Life of Saint John Baptist Church, Rome
The Rev. Micah Pritchett, North Broad Baptist Church, Rome
The Rev. Priscilla Tunnell, North Broad Baptist Church, Rome
Robert N. Nash, Professor of World Christianity, McAfee School of Theology, Mercer University, Atlanta
Pastor Matt Duvall, McAfee School of Theology, Mercer University, Atlanta
