As we go back into education SPLOST discussions regarding a Rome Middle School facility, we urge the Rome school system to change an older bait and switch policy and be open and transparent with voters before those voters lose confidence.
In the push to bring the Rome Middle School ESPLOST proposal before voters, the marketing focused on a need for expansion and education, but a significant (and not often mentioned) portion of that project has always been geared toward athletics. That same method was used to market a previous ESPLOST to construct the Rome High School College and Career Academy, which also includes an indoor football practice field.
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting and building exemplary athletics facilities. What we take issue with is the shady approach to marketing. If you don’t think voters will approve your project...maybe you should change that project.
The pitch to the general public has been in the past that the school system really needs more space for an influx of students, which it does. The inside pitch to parents of athletes within the system was we need bigger and better athletics facilities.
The real curve ball is that most of the folks who voted to approve this ESPLOST thought it was a one-shot deal — not the multi-ESPLOST project that it actually is. It may have always been the plan, but the public (and even members of the Rome Board of Education and Rome City Commission) have been surprised to find that out.
But here’s the thing — we support this Rome Middle School project. We’re asking that our school systems and governments go above and beyond to make sure the public understands what they’re voting for and, for the most part, we believe they have.
We’re 100% on board with supplying school systems with the tools they need to educate Rome and Floyd County’s children, and we’re on board with using our sales tax pennies to pay for it.
An ESPLOST allows for the communities in which they’ll be used to specify main projects as well as fill other needs. While there’s been criticism of some SPLOST plans, the ESPLOST has been consistent and a beneficially used mechanism to fund school projects for years now.
Prior to the penny sales tax, school construction depended on the voters passing bond issues. Instead of building the funds organically, you also have the issue of having to pay interest on those bonds.
The old mechanism of voters approving bonds involved some inherent conflict. If improvements for one district were sought, especially in the county, then the voters in the others tended to react negatively because there was nothing specifically in it for them. The shortsightedness of that view jeopardizes students across the city and county.
The ESPLOST program works and uses EVERYBODY’s extra cent when it comes to the education of our children. Tourists, tennis families, visiting relatives or folks who want to go eat at one of Rome’s newer restaurants — that cent stays here and pays for our children’s education here.
It’s more cost effective to build a new middle school rather than build several new elementary schools, which, let’s face it, are very old buildings. It’s an understandable plan to seek to keep down class sizes — which, at this point, are often bursting at the seams — by moving sixth graders to the middle school.
We want our school systems to be financially secure enough to construct buildings and offer new programs. We’re just asking that they change their old ways and be up front with what they want us taxpayers to pay for.
Thank you for reading.