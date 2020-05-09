If you are in a position to support our local arts organizations, please do.
These organizations — and the people within them — bring so much to our community and enrich our lives whether you realize it or not. We can’t name everyone but, for example, organizations such as Rome Little Theatre and Rome Symphony Orchestra, RACA, Rome Shakespeare Festival, Rome Art Coterie, Rome Area Writers, Seven Hills Tellers and so many others need support. They need our support year-round, but especially now.
Supporting the arts doesn’t just mean writing a check to one of these organizations (although that would be extremely helpful if it is in your power to do so). It also means attending performances and celebrating (and whenever possible purchasing) the work of local musicians, painters, quilters, photographers, dancers, storytellers and crafters.
We’ve talked about the intangible factors that truly make up a community before and the arts are of great value.
Many of the people who make up these organizations are local artists showcasing and sharing their skills with their community. These groups introduce our youth to the arts in an attainable way. When you look at a national-level performance with professional actors or musicians, the level of skill is often overwhelming.
But a community play with local actors is not only entertaining, it also speaks to a newcomer in a way that says “I might be able to do that too.” When it comes down to it, that is what the definition of community is — the desire and ability to share what you know with the next generation.
Thanks to one of the groups we’ve mentioned, your kid might star in a play one day. Or they might be inspired to play an instrument that will bring them fulfillment for the rest of their life. Or they may see the wonder in capturing scenes with a camera or learn the peaceful beauty of dragging a brush across a canvas to create a colorful scene.
That’s why these organizations are important. They entertain, yes. But they also educate and they inspire. And they bring culture to our community in ways that many other places around us don’t have.
Please reach out to these organizations and assist them in any way you can. Most of them have a social media and web presence and they’d be happy to hear from local supporters.
And now on to politics ...
If it’s not the coronavirus these days, it’s politics
There’s a primary coming up and that’s going to shape a lot of things.
We’re going to pick a new sheriff, a magistrate court judge, clerk of court, state legislator and the Republican candidate for the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In this area we value hard work, not made up hype. We’re people who care about our families and our community. We value the place that God has in our lives.
First off, nobody wants to see our prospective leaders show their underhandedness by throwing out untruths in order to win.
In any competition there’s a lot of smack-talking beforehand. We’ve seen attacks in a couple of races at this point — some were based in fact, others not so much.
But like any competition there’s also that time of reckoning — where you win or when you lose. Especially in the case of the 14th District congressional race there’s likely going to be a couple of rounds. It won’t be surprising to see a runoff after the primary, although looking at fundraising totals could put that statement in doubt.
Either way, the pre-game banter in this large field is going to continue until, at minimum, June 9. After that, the field is going to largely be reduced.
As a candidate, will you be able to look at yourself and feel you comported yourself in an upright and honorable manner? We hope so. We’ve got a lot of good people who are vying for leadership.
Now’s the time to be a leader, not to show everyone your worst attributes.
Thank you for reading and please help to preserve the arts in Rome.