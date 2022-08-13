Gladiators, Chieftains and Wolves all come from the same place — we’re all brothers and sisters. We’ve seen some disturbing news regarding our schools, and our leaders are having to make some tough decisions. We need to support them.
Criticism should only be given when seeking to find a solution. An error must be recognized in order to fix it, but the time for real action is now.
At times a friend will utter words or advice that may sting or you may not want to hear it. But when those words are said in friendship, there is the intent to make a change for the good. The friends and supporters of the Rome City Schools system, those who truly love it, must speak up clearly and honestly so we can find our way.
The Rome school system continues to succeed, grow and strive in so many ways. The teachers and coaches strive to educate and mold students into our leaders of the future. We need to support them and the students they teach. We must ensure the opportunity to learn is given to all students
Teachers have talked about not being able to teach the students striving to learn because of unaddressed discipline issues. One such brave counselor directly addressed the school board, speaking on the topic during a meeting this week. We hope issues that may have been long ignored and a culture that has allowed them to flourish will soon be addressed. There’s no clear reason why those issues are now arising.
It is clear, however, that there is a problem. It’s possible there has been a school culture that ignored problem behavior, so the system wouldn’t be penalized. It’s also possible that our educators recognized that children who brought problems to the school had nowhere better to go and attempted to work with what tools they have.
Regardless, we’re not here to blame. We’re here to encourage our Rome Board of Education — the people we elected to lead the school system — to look deep within themselves and find the bravery to make the decisions that need to be made.
The board is in the position and has the information to determine the problem, and to steer the ship toward the best course.
We recognize that this board has been put in a difficult, and almost unprecedented, position and hope that you all draw upon the strengths of each other.
We hope the board draws upon the wisdom and insight of Alvin Jackson, the tenacity and courage of Pascha Burge, the humor and positive outlook of Will Byington, the experience and ability of Faith Collins, the vigilance and heart of Melissa Davis, the new energy of Toni Blanchard and the quiet courage and conscientiousness of Jill Fisher.
We support you and hope you make decisions that need to be made, and make them in the open, in the public eye. Our parents are concerned. Our teachers are worried. Our children’s lives and happiness are at stake.
Children have a natural love of learning, unless their environment stamps out that desire and curiosity. We must protect and nurture that love and allow it to flourish.
Because that’s what it all comes down to — our children.
We support the superintendent, Dawn Williams, even if it’s currently a temporary position. She has taken on the task appointed to her at this difficult time with a calm determination. She’s taken criticism with tact and shown the type of leadership we would like to see at the head of the school system.
Difficult times define us, and we feel that she has shown the traits we would like to see as our superintendent.
We encourage our school board to take those actions into consideration when seeking our next school system superintendent.
We also encourage those who want to seek a positive change and represent a force to fill the needs of our students, to consider running for the school board seat coming up for election in November.
The appointed seventh member of the board, Blanchard, has already indicated she will run for the remainder of the term. That’s encouraging, especially considering the trials of the past few weeks. But we’d also like to encourage those in our Latino community to consider the post. There are so many Latino children in the school system, and we feel they would benefit from representation on that board.
As parents and community members we all need to participate and promote positive change. We’re praying that you will make this school system, that already effects such a positive influence in our community, become the best it can possibly be.
