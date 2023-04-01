As of Friday night, those plotting the next extra-penny sales tax for Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County ended a universal call for ideas on what to include in the package likely to appear on the November ballot.
The community certainly has needs and some of them likely qualify as a “special purpose” for a voter-approved local-option sales tax.
We suggest one more project be considered: Providing funds to place a state-certified law enforcement officer at each of our schools across Floyd County. That includes Rome, county, even private schools if those administrators agree.
The idea would be to fund one officer per school plus at least one or two extra to cover vacations, illnesses, etc. Require funding for the five years covered by the overall tax package.
We’re assuming this is close to a $7 million allocation — or roughly 30 positions at $45,000 a year. That would allow any funds already designated for “school resource officers” to be directed back into the general operating budgets or to fund needed supplies for the new officers.
We realize this is a “school” item and we just passed another education special tax. But these officers, and dollars, would be tied to the Rome Police and Floyd County Police departments. That would make it viable under the “general” extra-penny tax we’ll likely decide this fall.
This week’s slaughter at a private school in Nashville — leaving three students all age 9, two school employees and another person dead — reminds us that this is a community problem facing public and private learning centers.
We are blessed with two solid public school systems as well as private school options in our community that traditionally don’t benefit from these special taxes. We understand Darlington and Berry have private police departments, but we’d propose this idea to aid them as well.
We’re living in a time where school shootings have become commonplace. At this point, most of us can’t remember where the last one was located. Do you remember Columbine? If you were around, then of course you do because it was an anomaly. Those times are past.
There does not appear to be room for common sense legislation regarding firearms so we need to come up with ways to protect ourselves. You can say it’s not the guns that are causing the crime, but the amount of guns in circulation added to a mental health crisis is a powder keg that we’re watching cook off every single day on the news. We just hope and pray that we won’t be the news agency to cover the next tragedy.
At the same time it’s incredibly common for gun owners, who have legally acquired a firearm, to just leave them in an unlocked car. We read the reports every day and we see at least one a week. Gun ownership needs to equate to being responsible for your firearm. A person who is not responsible for their firearm should lose the right to own one.
Can anyone remember the three loaded firearms found at Rome High School? They were all stolen from a car after their owner left them in their unlocked vehicle. The new pandemic isn’t covid, it’s irresponsibility.
We understand that stationing one police officer on each campus won’t solve the problem. Again, our education leaders have worked hard to keep our campuses safe. But more is needed. Guaranteed funding of an officer on campus everyday is the next best step to keep our students, educators and staff safe.
We know we’ll see some great options reviewed for the proceeds from the next extra-penny-per-dollar sales tax. We just can’t imagine one more important than adding to the security of our school systems.
Thank you for reading.