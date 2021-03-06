It was this time last year that the new region public health director stood up in front of a room of people and called for calm.
We’d just had our first confirmed COVID-19 infection. That term wasn’t even well known yet. We’d heard about the novel coronavirus from increasing reports across the nation but now it’s been shortened to a brief “covid” or “corona” when talking about the virus and the disease.
Looking back, we’re lucky. The virus has been deadly, and there’s no discounting that, but not as deadly or virulent as it was first suspected.
Yet.
This isn’t an attempt to scare you, nor is it a call for a wholesale shutdown. We’re in a remission phase — and here at the newspaper we’re really glad to see it. The numbers of infections and deaths shot up extremely high over the holidays and the exhaustion of healthcare workers was palpable.
Fortunately, vaccine supplies seem to be ramping up. We’ve been able to get those vaccines in the arms of populations who are particularly susceptible to the disease.
However, there’s still the danger of variants that may be more contagious. There’s still the danger of variants of the disease that may be more deadly.
There’s also the possibility we’ll weather this storm without further major issues, but that’s less likely.
“Please hear me clearly: at this level of cases, with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained,” the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said this week. “These variants are a very real threat to our people and our progress.”
We’ve made progress, and it would be a shame to throw that aside in the name of boredom. There’s no question people are TOTALLY DONE with COVID-19 restrictions. But we were heartened to hear this week that Gov. Brian Kemp isn’t going to add Georgia to the list of states that are throwing aside all public health restrictions.
Social media and political disinformation aside — here are some very real numbers:
♦ Floyd County has seen 165 deaths, along with another 33 probable deaths, resulting from the pandemic.
♦ Floyd County has had 794 residents hospitalized from a COVID-19 infection.
♦ Floyd County has had 10% of its population infected — 9,375 infections — with COVID-19 in the past year.
We’ve been lucky.
Georgia and the United States, hopefully, learned that a defunded public health system wasn’t ready for a pandemic. If this version of the coronavirus had been more virulent and deadly than it already was — it could have been disastrous.
At the same time, especially on a national level, we saw our political leaders openly battling with our public health leadership because they didn’t like how the truth would play out. That also has to change. There’s a time for politics and shenanigans and there’s a time to get things done for the good of all Americans.
We have the chance now to ramp preparations — and funding — back up to prepare for the very real possibility ahead.
“Even now, a year and 512,000+ deaths later, many of us in public health are sounding the warnings that we are seeing signs that cases may be rebounding. Yet it is clear that the public is DONE with this pandemic,” Amber Schmidtke, a microbiologist who publishes a report tracking COVID-19 in Georgia, wrote this week.
Again, this reminder isn’t to scare anyone — it’s a reminder that there are a few smart and easy things we can do to keep a lid on this pandemic.
Wear your mask when you’re in close proximity to others, try and stay distanced, and clean or sanitize your hands often.
Thank you for reading.