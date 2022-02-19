We hope to be wrong on this call but Rome’s water rate hike is likely going to be the nail in the coffin for any special purpose, local option sales tax or education local option sales tax plans for this year.
The City Commission still has to approve the rate hike, but the 9% annual increase over a four-year period, which translates to 36% over that time period, appears to be a done deal. We’ll see at the next City Commission meeting on Feb. 28.
That extra charge on the water bills in Rome may likely translate to a voter base not interested in contributing an extra cent on their sales tax. Keep in mind that’s a tax on everyone — even the tennis tourists coming to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The city generally carries the SPLOST or ELOST votes and this may be the change that tanks it this year. Any proposals still need to work their way through the process. Rome City Schools hopes for a sorely needed Rome Middle School in a system experiencing explosive growth.
Regardless of the outcome, that’ll be for the next superintendent to handle.
On that topic, we’d like to thank RCS Superintendent Louis C. Byars for stepping into the role to make it work.
Talking about ELOST, not ESPLOST, Byars successfully lobbied the passage of the 2017 ELOST and navigated the challenges of covid by balancing student and staff health along with parent and guardian concerns.
Enrollment took off, and the Career and College Academy opened successfully. Don’t get us started on the term “learning cottages.” We’ll leave that for another day.
There’s no question that Byars brought his experience to bear and the school system has grown and prospered under his leadership. We wish him the best in his retirement.
Go Rams...er Broncos
As a community we should be proud of one of our own — Marcus Dixon.
Dixon, the former Pepperell standout and Darlington assistant coach, is a redemption story that just won’t quit. Despite a rough start, Dixon has time and again shown his tenacity and ability to thrive.
Dixon had a big hand in coaching the L.A. Rams’ dominant defense in the just-wrapped Super Bowl season.
He had very little time to celebrate as hours after the trophy celebration, he was making another big move. That was finalized this week as the Denver Broncos hired Dixon as the team’s defensive line coach.
Keep up the amazing work, you’ve done your community proud.
Primaries and politics
Jennifer Strahan — a successful healthcare entrepreneur — is in a long-shot race to win the GOP side of the 14th Congressional District ballot on May 24.
She’s raised $106,500 to date vs. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s nearly $7.5 million. Of note, those dollars don’t always equate to votes. The four long-shot Democrats have raised even more through year-end reports.
Strahan is defiant and appears to be appealing to the more moderate Dr. John Cowan supporters from the 2020 GOP primary. What’s key is the event hosts, some well-known Republicans including what appears to be the entire Floyd County Commission.
For background, a local representative of Greene stood before the County Commission last year during a meeting and stated that he would find candidates to run against our sitting commissioners.
That’s taking nothing from the others on the host list, an impressive assembly of local GOP activists and contributors. It also is a billboard showcasing the split among the local Republican Party.
For her part, Rep. Greene is hosting a town hall meeting in Polk County on the same day.
A little local political history: Because of Cowan’s Northwest Georgia ties, the neurosurgeon finished first in both the primary and runoff in Floyd County in 2020.
Greene carried the other counties and even with eight opponents in the primary, came close to winning without a runoff. Cowan was the difference so that’s likely where Strahan starts this election cycle. Greene’s strategy in 2020 was to unite the ultra-right GOP base in the 14th District, pulling the Trump vote along the way.
Will that work in 2022 given all Greene’s “history” and cascading national “whoops” moments? You might want to cross reference David Perdue’s faltering, Trump-backed gubernatorial campaign.
We’ll know in three months.
Speaking of politics
Keep an eye out for an announcement about U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., coming to town next week to talk about the infrastructure legislation. Ossoff, who’s into his second year in the Senate, is expected to visit a downtown venue.
We believe this will be Ossoff’s first visit to Rome since winning the Senate seat in January 2021. More details on that visit will likely come in on Monday.
Thank you for reading.