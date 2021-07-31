It seemed like we were finally done with the pandemic but slack interest in vaccinations continues to lead to increased numbers of people infected with the more virulent delta strain of COVID-19, which unfortunately leads to more hospitalizations and deaths.
Through the ebb and flow of the pandemic, we’ve been on the hope-fueled bandwagon that COVID-19 had passed through this area and we could move on to better times.
Delta has changed that, and if you’re confused about why the Centers for Disease Control has, again, changed their masking recommendations — you haven’t been paying attention.
For those of us who’ve been paying attention to the numbers daily, hope is again fading fast. For those who aren’t paying attention, or just listening to false information, they just want to wish the whole thing away.
Until this past week the number of hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 had stayed fairly low, but they’re creeping up again. There’s no question about what comes next.
We’ve said it before, and here it is again. This is like the steadily heating water fable — when things become gradually more dangerous, people fail to perceive the threat. Well here we are.
This isn’t a call to panic or even get scared — this is a call to do the right thing and get vaccinated.
Floyd Medical Center CEO Kurt Stuenkel pleaded for a group of Rome City Schools teachers this week to look at the facts — 90% of physicians have been vaccinated. He said those doctors are the people who know and understand the science AND they chose to take the vaccine.
Georgia Department of Public Health Director, and pulmonologist, Dr. Gary Voccio said there is no doubt that the increase in hospitalizations, and positive test results, have occurred due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
He said the spread has occurred almost exclusively among people who have not been vaccinated.
“It’s 99-plus percent,” Voccio said this week.
The COVID case rate in Georgia has increased 204% over the last 14 days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the Delta variant accounts for 78% of new COVID-19 cases in Georgia, making vaccination more urgent than ever.
The Delta variant spreads more than twice as easily and the highest spread is happening in places with low vaccination rates.
Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.
“Unfortunately, we can expect COVID numbers to keep growing. People who are unvaccinated or skip their second dose of vaccine are targets for infection,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. High vaccination coverage will reduce spread of the virus in your community and elsewhere — and help prevent new variants from emerging.”
The really, really unfortunate thing about the pandemic as it is now is there is a choice. There is a way to stamp this thing out, and quickly. Unfortunately, there are so many who have no idea what they’re talking about, confidently parroting falsehoods online.
As a media company we’ve been called the worst of the worst on social media for reporting numbers released by the state. Understand this, before we go forward with a story, we’ve consulted with various healthcare professionals — but facts don’t matter in a pseudo-politically opinion-driven venue.
We’ll continue to report on the coronavirus in a professional and factual manner.
Thank you for reading.