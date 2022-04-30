It occasionally feels like we are our own worst enemy. We fuss and fret that we need housing, affordable preferably, and that we’d like to see more manufacturing jobs in this area, high paying preferably. But when it comes down to the wire, we don’t seem to have our head in the game.
We need housing, but EVEN MORE SO we need housing that our workforce can afford. The signals are good, we’ve made the shift from begging literally anyone to build here to a spike in new home building applications.
But there’s a catch — they’re bringing in metro-Atlanta area prices to townhomes and apartments. They’re talking in the neighborhood of $200,000 for a townhome in a county that has a median HOUSEHOLD income — which often means two wage earners — of around $48,000. That’s nowhere near affordable.
On top of that, we need to attract decent paying jobs. But here’s the catch — the Rome City Commission tapped the brakes on over 100 acres of property taxpayers have invested millions of SPLOST dollars in.
In this example, Summerville Park residents spoke against rezoning the 100-plus acres of former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property purchased with SPLOST funds at Monday’s City Commission meeting.
Taking less of a Not In My Backyard approach, residents of the neighborhood represented by an eloquent and well thought out presentation took more of a What Will Be In My Backyard approach.
That argument was essentially that the residents aren’t against development per se, they want an idea of what is coming to their neighborhood.
Fair point.
Historically there is a level of privacy involved in attracting a business to an area and those dealings have always been handled with kid gloves.
The issue we take is a couple of messages sent by tabling the zoning of that property.
One, City Commissioner Bill Collins is a resident of that neighborhood. Collins didn’t do anything unethical or illegal by waxing poetic about why the rezoning shouldn’t go through, however the appearance of impropriety is often as damaging as actual impropriety. In this case Collins pushed against a vote involving his neighborhood yet then advocated for the rezoning of other neighborhoods near Dodd Boulevard under public protest in the same meeting.
Two, it sends a message to industries currently being courted by the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority as well as those in the future. To a point, it’s almost hearkening back to the Floyd County Commission taking issue with the Rome Floyd Chamber, leading to the current way industrial recruitment is handled in Floyd County.
There absolutely has to be a balance in how we move forward with housing and industrial development. The unfortunate truth in compromise is that not everybody gets what they want.
The hope is to find that sweet spot so all get what we need.
For the last time, election fraud is a myth
Most of the folks claiming there was some form of election fraud in the 2020 election don’t understand what an absentee ballot is or how they work.
For instance, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene testified in a hearing last week that her husband Perry was an example of fraudulent voting practices in Georgia’s 2020 election.
Pete McDonald, Floyd County’s interim election supervisor, told the CNHI newspaper group this week that Greene’s husband, Perry, had requested a mailed absentee ballot but surrendered it so he could cast his ballot in person during the three weeks of early voting.
Greene testified under oath her husband did not request a mailed ballot and when he showed up to vote in person he was told he had already voted absentee.
While it was all worked out, a person unfamiliar with the process could easily be confused and buy into conspiracy theories floated by politicians pushing fraud claims.
As if that wasn’t enough, locally we had another problem. The elections supervisor in Floyd County at that time was known for his nearly superhuman ability to miscommunicate and rub people the wrong way.
The purported fraud, it didn’t happen. Human error, that happened. Once they realized the issue it was a tired but dedicated Floyd County Elections Board who immediately admitted the issue and corrected it.
We, again, thank that volunteer board composed of citizens for the work they did during a difficult time.
Thank you for reading.