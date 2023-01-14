This is a call for all of us to continue in the footsteps of those who blazed the path before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began his trek. We must continue to keep the way clear for those who are still struggling for equal treatment under the law.
It’s a demoralizing truth, but as hard as we try there will always be prejudice. That statement, that fact, doesn’t devalue the practice of calling it out — it strengthens it. If we continue to call out prejudice for what it is, we may continue the trail toward a society where all can be seen as equals.
Mind you, racism has changed and adapted to current technology. The anonymity of the internet has fostered something that in the past may have hidden behind a white hood.
In living memory, we’ve seen the outward fall of institutionalized racism. There are many people in our community who remember segregated schools, they remember when Black citizens of the United States of America weren’t allowed to eat alongside their White neighbors. Remember, there were laws — some of which remain on the books in the U.S. — that made a romantic relationship between a Black person and a White person illegal.
Don’t think the memories of that ugliness have faded. There may have been forgiveness, but scars remain. It’s a good thing to remember when you’ve caused injury to another person — even if by just following the current rules in place — and it’s even better to attempt to remedy that injury.
Many of us in this country seem to have short memories in that regard. Look at the comments section of nearly any website for proof of that statement.
However, we can all change.
We can make that conscious decision to accept others for who they are, not where they’re from or what they look like. We can all decide to live that dream and love one another for who we are.
There’s so much to look forward to
Rolling into 2023, announcements that spur growth in Northwest Georgia keep coming in with both guns blazing.
Expansion of Qcells project, EV plant — they’re all in Bartow, why should we get excited? Simple answer, peripheral supply and the growth that comes from it. Let’s look at a regional example: the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga. It has literally changed the face of counties to the north and south of its location in Hamilton County.
Just drive through and you’ll see.
That’s what we’re expecting to see in Floyd County over the next decade. That expansion spurred by new industry. The good thing for us here in Floyd County is that a group of people has been working to get us poised for that growth.
Missy Kendrick with the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and Pam Powers-Smith with the Rome Floyd Chamber and their respective staff members and boards have worked diligently to keep Floyd County connected. They’ve also seen the way industry is growing (i.e. I-75 and metro Atlanta) and set the pace to move in that direction.
That ability to capitalize on growing business would lead to an expansion like Floyd County hasn’t seen in decades. Rome City Commissioner Craig McDaniel has predicted that growth spurt from the Hyundai/SK electric vehicle plant’s investment in Bartow.
We’re already hearing the buzz about additional investments that may land in Floyd County. Here is to hopes that the coming year leads to more announcements like the expansion of Ball Corp., Branson Tractors, the Hillman Group, VTI, Kellogg, Sunrise Manufacturing, Kerry and others.
The future is looking bright.
