The scenes from the U.S. Capitol were appalling, and the continued ramping up of unfounded conspiracy theories before and after a mob vandalized the building were as bad, if not worse.
People we trusted to represent and lead Georgia in Congress continued parroting false claims of election fraud even after rioters had fought with police and shut down what was already expected to be an abnormal — although usually perfunctory — proceeding.
The Nov. 3 election ended over a month ago in reality, but the conspiracy-driven fallacies have pushed the hype on and on, way past any measure of reality.
“Hello, Georgia,” President Trump said to a crowd in Dalton. “There’s no way we lost Georgia. There’s no way. That was a rigged election.”
He then encouraged a crowd to march on the Capitol ... and they did. And they surrounded the Capitol building, and they broke inside and vandalized it. Some fought with police officers and one police officer is dead.
There’s no excuse and some people, Americans, rejoiced to see this mob attack the Capitol building then quickly moved to blame it on someone else. “Antifa” they shouted, “leftist conspiracy” because those claims had seemed to work before.
And despite a lack of evidence to back up that assertion, there are those who continue to believe it.
Why? Because they want to. They can’t possibly be wrong. They can’t possibly have lost.
It’s hard to look at reality full in the face sometimes and admit the world doesn’t work the way we want it to.
Claims of election fraud began the very same way and were spread by the very same people.
It’s the most basic tactic for saving face — preemptively announce that IF you lose a contest, it will have been rigged. So that when you do lose you can say “See, I told you.”
Despite objections to the election filed by U.S. Representatives like Rep. Marjorie Greene and Rep. Barry Loudermilk, here’s a fact or two:
The growth of metro areas in Georgia has long been a factor pushing Georgia from a red state to a purple color. We’re a battleground state and ... well ... we’re going to have to get used to that.
Like much of the country, Georgia’s rural Republican areas are in a contest with the more highly populated urban Democratic areas. The metro Atlanta area has been outpacing much of the rest of Georgia for some time and this is the result.
Here’s another fact. As political parties fight the wars within themselves — most recently exemplified within the GOP — we all are damaged by the flak.
For an example, look at the Georgia Republican party recently which hemmed and hawed about absentee voter processes they themselves put in place in 2005. They then began to attack members of their own party — Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to name a few.
Now that the elections are over, role reversals have already begun.
As a President-elect Joe Biden moves toward the presidency, the right will begin remembering their fiscal values and start complaining about government spending again, even though the deficit grew at its usual rapid and unsustainable pace under the outgoing president.
And on the other side of the partisan aisle, the left will likely begin to temporarily ignore that the U.S. continues to send soldiers to conflicts that started over a year before teenagers eligible to fight in them were born.
That’s the most frustrating thing about partisan politics ... the willingness to ignore the wrongdoings of party idols and focus only on the evils of the other side, even if platform or procedural views have to be completely flip-flopped.
The tones and arguments change when the minority party switches to the majority and vice versa.
We’ll likely see the same thing happen in the Senate very soon where the two sides will argue over the unfairness of procedural rule changes they themselves made when power was shifted in the opposite direction.
The truth is, neither of the “big two” parties sticks to a platform at the federal level, and forsaking the base so often comes as sociopathic opportunists in D.C. engage in free-for-all circus politics, grabbing at what is convenient at the expense of what is right.
Look at what happened this past Wednesday. If we can’t learn that we’re all Americans, if we can’t learn to work together, we’re going to see more of this.
Thank you for reading.