In today’s edition of the Rome News-Tribune we’ve included the most current issue of Rome Life Magazine. And it’s a special issue. It’s our BEST OF issue. It’s where we announce all the first, second and third place winners of the annual Rome News-Tribune’s Best Of competition.
There are hundreds of categories — from food to healthcare, automotive to education and from beauty to real estate. Months ago we opened up a nomination period. Depending on the number of nominations in each category, a select few businesses and service providers made it to the ballot. And then another round of voting determined who the winners were.
We’re always impressed by the excitement and competitive nature surrounding the contest. Everyone wants to be the best. And the public determines the winners by their votes.
Congratulations to all this year’s winners. Some have been winning in their category for years and others are new to the winner’s circle. But we appreciate each and every one for their service to our readers and to our community.
Another thing we’d like to talk about this week is the push to expand and connect our trail systems.
A lot of the work happens behind the scenes, and if you’ve ever doubted that there are smart capable people who care about this community, you should attend a Greenways committee meeting.
This past Friday a group of people walked what will be a trail that connects Tolbert Park in the Summerville Park neighborhood to The Spires and likely continue on to the sidewalk access of Garrard Park Trails at GE.
Have you ever seen a person who really loves their work light up when they talk about what they’re working on? That’s how we’d describe this group of people with rain-soaked shoes this week.
To illustrate the process of trail expansion and connectivity they walked along a railbed that is hoped to connect Tolbert Park to the AdventHealth Redmond campus. There is hope that the hospital system will allow the trail to continue through or around its campus and then cross Redmond Road. We really hope the hospital not only adds value to its campus but also to its patients and staff.
Afterward they got together to talk about the benefits the community would derive from the project and ways to make it happen.
So much work goes on behind the scenes of any given project before the first shovelful of dirt gets turned.
All that energy and passion goes into a project that isn’t a money maker for the people doing the work. It’s meant for the rest of us potentially for generations to come. The amount of negotiation, work and engineering that goes into a trail like the Mount Berry Trail behind the U.S. post office is astounding.
We’re sure the groups of people who are on those trails every day until dark appreciate it, but we’re also sure they really don’t know how much care and time it took to bring that project to where it is now.
Some people will, unfortunately, remain unrecognized but we wanted to name a few just to give our thanks to the hard work that they do (in no particular order): Sammy Rich, Jamie McCord, Bill Temple, Brice Woods, Chris Jenkins, Aaron Carroll, Kristi Kent, Wright Bagby, Jamie Doss, Doug Walker, Erin Elrod and so, so many others.
For those we named (and those we didn’t), you’re among the very best Rome has to offer.
Please get vaccinated so we can end this pandemic and thank you for reading.