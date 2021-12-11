It’s a three way war for the governor’s post in Georgia and it’s not likely to be the only scorched earth campaign coming in the 2022 election season.
Candidates got started early across the board now that we’re a battleground state and it looks like that’s our way of life for the foreseeable future.
It’s odd to watch the critics take fire at a governor who has done a pretty decent job given the circumstances of the past couple of years.
The pro-Trump crowd can’t stand him since he refused to illegally overturn a free and fair election. Similar to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Kemp is stuck on the bad side of the former president regardless of how much support he gave in the past.
Enter David Perdue.
The former senator announced that he’s set his eyes on Georgia’s top executive post with the backing of former president Donald Trump. Perdue had hinted at it for several weeks and got a bit more scrappy recently on the politicians’ social media platform of choice (Twitter). It’s only surprising that Kemp, who was in Rome recently for a private fundraising event, and Perdue seemed to get along pretty well until recently.
That goodwill appears to have faded.
Stepping away from the Mar-a-Lago cult of personality who appears to be laser focused on taking revenge on Georgia, let’s take a look at what’s coming up.
There’s the Democratic Party hopeful Stacey Abrams. She’s been a political powerhouse after a very slim loss to Kemp for governor in 2018. Take that alongside what appears to be a split Republican Party in Georgia, and she may have a realistic shot at the governor’s post.
The interesting thing in this roundabout is that both Kemp and Perdue appear to not be that interested in each other — but are certainly touting Abrams as a threat. That far-sighted focus is a change from the vicious primaries heading up to the 2020 Senate races here.
What does that portend? Well, they both seem to think Abrams is the real threat AND they both feel their base thinks that’s the case as well. They both also seem to think the GOP is on their side.
The primary will tell which one is right and there can be little doubt that the winner will have the full support of the party once that’s decided.
Locally, the big race is for our Congressional seat. Even with the introduction of a large amount of South Cobb Democrats (assuming Kemp approved the redistricting legislation) we feel like Rep. Marjorie Greene will be here for a second term.
That’s certainly not an endorsement of her rough-and-tumble version of political badgering, support for those who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection or vague policies. It’s a cynical and, unfortunately for a district without representation for the time being, very possible outcome.
There is the chance that one of her GOP challengers steps up with panache and dethrones her. There’s also the remote chance one of the Democrats could gain a foothold here.
Up to this point most of the Democrat contenders for the 14th District post have seen better fundraising numbers here since ... well, since the GOP gained control of the state a couple decades ago. That’s likely more from Greene’s headline-grabbing style of politics.
Regardless, it’s going to be a scrap in the primary and looks like it will be much the same headed into November as well.
Thanks for reading and, if you haven't already, we urge you to get vaccinated.