As the area surrounding the Forum continues to change, its prospects appear to be improving, and it’s apparent why the City of Rome is interested in acquiring the event venue.
The social and physical landscape surrounding the event venue has changed significantly since it was built in the mid-’90s. Downtown Rome has blossomed over the past decade and appears to be ripe for continued expansion.
Looking back at the differences, let’s start with hotels. One of the gripes about the Forum as an event venue for years was that there weren’t any hotels within a short distance. That’s changed. There’s the Marriott across the river, and connected by a decorative footbridge. And there’s the Hawthorn Suites next door, that’s moving toward expanding its offerings — and number of rooms — in the near future.
On top of that, the entire landscape across the river is in a state of change for the better. Restaurants like Blossom Hill and Aventine have thrived in the area and there’s the Foundry, Sunflour Bakery, Revive Cycleworks and The River Arts District Playhouse — among many others — that have made Fifth Avenue home.
The River District plans appear to be holding water and that benefits the Forum. The quick and efficient demolition of most of the real estate acquired by the FSRE Impact group along West Third Street also bodes well for that project.
All that on top of an interest in the growth in a healthy downtown.
What’s that look like? We’d point you to downtown this weekend. See those hundreds of folks around the downtown area geocaching? Before 2020 the event was headquartered in the Forum. Same with Schnauzerfest. Same with the Chamber’s annual Business Expo (both of which are coming up later this year).
Look around at events like Fiddlin’ Fest and the First Friday Concerts. They’re bringing folks downtown, and people seem to be loving what they’re seeing. A robust and lively downtown area benefits both the city and the county — and a combination of Forum, Town Green and parking deck to serve both could easily be the city’s crown jewel for Downtown Rome.
But it will need to be marketed aggressively and managed well.
There’s a myth that nothing ever happens in Rome — other than tennis — and regular concerts and events in that facility could be an amazing way to debunk that. We’ve seen well attended concerts at the Forum and even some imaginative uses. Remember the ice rink?
Let’s get someone in there to manage the venue who has the ability, imagination and drive to make it work and benefit all of us. We think it will benefit the venue, and thereby benefit all of our downtown area.
The still potential change of ownership for the Forum is part of a deal worked out by the city and county over the distribution of sales tax revenue over the next decade.
Also we’re looking toward property across from Ridge Ferry Park on Riverside Parkway as the potential location of a new and improved public safety center. Rome police, and likely Floyd County police, will be moving out of the current one, and the fire department has been looking for a different location for Station One for a while now.
Riverside Parkway is just throwing distance from those two facilities, has a better access to the loop and is property ripe for a future SPLOST project ... right about the time we’re going to start talking about that topic for 2023.
Thank you for reading.