We encourage and enjoy feedback from readers but the type and volume of nasty comments stemming from one story detailing an upcoming event merits mentioning.
The upcoming Rome Pride 2022 event will take place on June 24-26. The event will feature a march down Broad Street which will lead to festivities at Heritage Park. On Sunday, there will also be a church service. The events are designed to be inclusive, and — here’s a suggestion — if you’re not interested in participating, do something else.
Most of the complaints we’ve received seem to center around events that aren’t going to be out in the open and require a ticket to get into — they’re restricted to people 21 and over.
While this is the largest planned Pride event so far, there have been several in the past organized by the same folks and they’ve all been inclusive and respectful. We all should do the same. You personally may choose to not participate, and that’s your right, but it’s important to be respectful of the rights of others.
SPLOST/ELOST
If nothing else, visitors traveling from outside of Rome to come to events such as Pride or this weekend’s Rome Shakespeare Festival and the upcoming filming of “Kindred” on the Cotton Block of Broad Street are contributing to our community.
For every dollar spent here by someone from out of town, a cent is added to our ability to improve our schools and what our community has to offer ... and those cents add up quickly.
The FX TV series will begin filming in Rome on June 20 on the southbound side of Broad Street and some of East First Street. About 200 people, made up of both cast and crew, will be coming into Rome for about a week for the production.
What does that mean? Something pretty interesting downtown, potentially some inconvenience and one more thing. Parking Services Manager Julie Harris said it best at a recent Downtown Development Authority meeting.
“They’ll be staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants and checking out some of our shops,” she said ... and adding to those SPLOST and ELOST tallies.
And adding to our community.
Quick moves
The Floyd County Schools system suffered, and recovered from, a significant theft of funds this week. We’d like to thank the Floyd County Police Department, and the bank for their quick work in recovering the funds and returning them back to the school system.
It was good to see a quick and nearly complete resolution in a matter of days.
The surprising thing was the amount of criticism concerning the theft. Many were quick to compare it to a criminal conspiracy several years ago where millions of dollars were stolen by school system employees. It’s an apples to oranges comparison.
In this instance the school system was victimized and until some other information that would cast blame on school system personnel arises — and we don’t expect it to — the criticism doesn’t pass muster.
We’ve seen attacks on our county and city IT systems, as well as ours in the past few years. Cybercrime is increasingly prevalent and complex — many businesses and government agencies have been victimized and are having to toughen up their defenses against it.
Thank you
We’d also like to give a tip of the hat and our appreciation for a couple of the folks who often remain behind the scenes but nonetheless have an impact on our entire region.
Lloyd Frasier, the director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, is retiring soon.
Frasier was a longtime employee of the entity that acts as a resource and grand conduit for state and federal programs for much of Northwest Georgia.
It’s difficult to easily qualify how important that role is to our area and our community. However, the role is an important one and Frasier worked to iron out the difficulties inherent in combining regional development entities nearly a decade ago.
Dr. Leonard Reeves is also retiring from the Rome Medical College of Georgia Campus at the end of the month. He was the first dean of the MCG campus in Rome and has served in that role for over a decade.
Thanks to you both for the years of service you’ve given to this community.
And thank you for reading.