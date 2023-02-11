Residents near a temporary metal recycling facility said they couldn’t stand the noise from the operations any longer, and we saw government and corporate citizens act as they should — they worked together to find a solution.
While that solution isn’t out in the open yet, it sounds like it’s near and we’re grateful to live in a community that works to solve problems.
The residents of The Trail in Lindale presented their issue to Floyd County commissioners in a reasoned and appropriate way, and commissioners, county government and folks at Georgia Power and Bordeau Metals have set out to find a way to fix the issue. Let’s hope it results in an amenable resolution.
We’re proud to live in a community that works this way, and we can point to a long history of working together. Let’s keep it up.
Honoring Judge Murphy
The chapel at First United Methodist Church was filled Friday as community members turned out to honor the life of late U.S. District Court Judge Harold Murphy.
The remembrance of life ceremony very much mirrored Judge Murphy’s character — it was characterized by wisdom, knowledge, heart and (perhaps most notable of all) a sense of humor.
Judge Murphy passed away on Dec. 28, leaving behind a judicial legacy over four decades long. Speakers including U.S. District Court Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. as well as Judge Murphy’s former clerk Carlos A. González told the life of a man who was much respected in his field and much loved by those around him.
Judge Murphy engendered loyalty from those who worked with him, just through his very nature. And, more importantly, he returned it.
Before we begin criticizing some of her recent actions in Congress, we’d like to thank Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for filing a bill to rename Rome’s federal building after the late judge.
We think that it is very much an appropriate homage to its longest tenant.
Laptops and liars
One of the greatest problems Northwest Georgia faces isn’t on Hunter Biden’s laptop — it’s a massive amount of PFAS pollution by carpet manufacturers harming our water supplies.
But Twitter conspiracies — pushed by its current owner — and the purported contents of the laptop of President Joe Biden’s son seem to be on the forefront of priorities. This week one of the first hearings concerning an investigation also began with a resounding flop.
The House Oversight Committee, the committee in charge of investigations, of which Rep. Greene is a member, began with a lot of fanfare but not much substance.
We ask our representative to be someone who cares more about us as the constituents in her district and less about political theatrics by shouting “Liar” at the top of her lungs at the State of the Union address.
At this point the Oostanaula River, a water source to several counties in the 14th District including Floyd, Gordon and Chattooga counties is inundated with pollutants from manufacturers upstream.
However, our representative has consistently voted against measures that would limit the use of PFAS — including funding studies to identify knowledge gaps about the harmfulness of the chemical.
Chemicals put into our water sources by manufacturers harm communities downriver through irresponsible practices — we need our representative to take issue and vote for measures to stop the use of “forever chemicals” and protect Northwest Georgia, not consistently vote against them.
