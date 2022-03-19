Rome again became the focus of the national spotlight this Monday in a Washington Post article on changes in the Floyd County Elections Board as well as the harassment of that board and elections officials by a small group of vocal conspiracy theorists.
But let’s face it. The reason those reporters were here is because of the antics of our Congressional representative.
The author of the Washington Post piece did an exemplary job in showing the harassment of elections workers and the board. They also gave a longtime elections clerk a voice to speak out against those attacking her and the office as a whole. The article even led the new Floyd County GOP chair to stand up and give her an apology this week.
For that they should be applauded. However, the story missed the mark on a couple of points.
First, this is not an attack on the author. There are limitations for even an experienced journalist working on a deadline. Not everyone wishes to talk to the media and often those who do are often the outliers in a subject.
The story’s description of Rome seems to vary from Trump-enamored hick town to one of the more diverse — politically and socially — in the region.
Admittedly, Floyd County voted overwhelmingly for the former president and there are locations, especially in the county, where it’s not surprising to see a confederate battle flag displayed.
That’s not the sum total, or even the majority, of this city and county.
We’re also a diverse city of varying cultures and races. We can proudly say our leadership is representative of our diverse population and point to the Rome City Commission, our business leaders, as well as leadership at the Rome Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office as an example of that.
What wasn’t mentioned
Here’s a few things the story didn’t mention that we feel are equally important.
Yes, there was a small group of very vocal conspiracy theorists buoyed by folks working for our Congressional representative who attempted to push their will on the Floyd County Commission.
Here’s the thing, they didn’t do that great of a job.
First, they managed to .. how to put this politely ... annoy the entirety of that commission. We’d point to a recent fundraiser for one of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s opponents Jennifer Strahan. If you look at the sponsor list for that meeting you’d find most of the members of the County Commission as well as many other influential local Republicans.
Here’s another point.
Greene’s representative for this area threatened to have people challenge each of the commissioners in the primaries. That also didn’t happen. This past week only Larry Maxey, one of the most conservative voices on the commission, drew a challenge from within his party.
Also missed was that the former elections board requested the expansion from three to five people. The issue was that the new Georgia elections law created more work for local elections boards and they needed some help.
What the dedicated and competent members of that board didn’t seek was their positions to be dissolved.
Recurring issues
The issue is our elections office has needed something for quite a while. Floyd County has a history of reporting its results much later than communities of a similar size, often reporting results in the last 5% to 10% of precincts.
That’s not just 2020. It’s been an issue for a while.
That group of conspiracy theorists hadn’t paid attention to a well-documented history of issues. They chose to buy in wholeheartedly to the belief that the continuing issues were brand new and came from an anti-Trump cabal.
It wasn’t particularly surprising because they were fed that fake news by none other than Greene and her people.
She hosted a get together on Broad Street on that topic and claimed they would unveil some new evidence proving elections fraud. Like a magician that keeps trying a failed magic trick over and over and over again — the act’s VOILA moment just didn’t happen.
Here’s the thing. When people requested that we look into election allegations, we did. We filed open records requests with the county; we looked into the claims coming from that small but vocal group.
Guess what? There wasn’t a smoking gun. There was no evidence of fraud. There was no evidence of misconduct by elections workers or staff.
The sole issue arose with the now-former elections supervisor. By the time the group of folks began their attacks, that particular issue had already been addressed and he’d been fired.
In that instance the only fault we could potentially find with the elections board or commission is they didn’t get rid of him sooner.
Thank you for reading.