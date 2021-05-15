We’re at the point where we look back at the bitter local rivalry between Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center and think of the good old days.
It’s like the chessboard that has governed and influenced local policy has been flipped mid-game. While the pieces are being prepared, will large corporate entities play the match with the same verve as local ones?
While Redmond’s been under the ownership of a large corporation for some time, it has always been given a local feel through the leadership of John Quinlivan.
Floyd Medical Center has in truth been locally run and owned. It’s the largest employer in Floyd County and one of the most dominant economic entities in this county as well. There can be no question that the hospital has flourished under the leadership of Kurt Stuenkel.
By the end of the summer both will be a part of growing healthcare conglomerates.
While many, if not all, of the day-to-day decisions will be made locally, ultimately big decisions will be going to Charlotte, North Carolina, and Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Following this to its logical conclusion, the question remains as to how this will affect locally-owned and operated Harbin Clinic.
There have been assurances from both Floyd and Redmond that Harbin is valued and no one doubts the abilities of Harbin’s CEO Kenna Stock, but how this will eventually shake out remains to be seen.
Stop and think, please
The gas panic this past week was ridiculously reminiscent of the toilet paper scare of 2020.
Retailers stock items to compensate for general consumption and any time there’s a run on any item it’s going to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.
There was NO SHORTAGE of toilet paper in 2020, and there was NO SHORTAGE of gasoline in 2021 — that is, until people began to act unreasonably out of fear.
Of course, “the media” is to blame by anyone in political office. There’s no question that there are responsible, and very irresponsible, members of the profession. Top that with the continually rising levels of blatantly false misinformation on social media channels and we really have a problem.
Let’s get this straight. Letting people know that there’s a potential upcoming issue isn’t irresponsible. That’s what we do and what we’ll continue to do.
What is irresponsible is being selfish and not considering the needs of others. What is irresponsible is getting on social media and telling thousands of people they need to rush out and buy gas right now because the end of times is near. We live in a country where resources are bountiful and if you take what you need, there will be plenty left over for others.
The nationalization of local politics
Unfortunately all politics are national politics and until that changes we’re going to bear the brunt, and angst, of that statement.
Unfortunately, the discourse in local governments and school boards has been poisoned by the national political stage.
It’s almost impossible now to separate the two as mudslinging and misinformation on the national level floods down to a local one.
Social topics that really should never have entered the political realm — wearing a mask or getting a vaccine during a pandemic for instance — are now the bellwether of a person’s political identity.
With the election of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Greene there hasn’t been a time when that was more true for this area. She’s been a polarizing figure who has cultivated fame, or infamy depending on who you ask, on a national scale.
Even taking our congressional representative out of the mix, how often have you heard the term conservative, liberal, Republican or Democrat used as a curse word?
There isn’t a day that this newspaper isn’t accused of being either or both. The truth is somewhere in the middle and the way we report the news will continue to be that way.
The opinion page, which is meant for opinions, will continue to have columnists who may not agree with your current point of view. That’s something we all need to learn to live with. Whether that opinion is considered conservative or liberal, leftist or right, it’s an opinion.
If we could find a way to stop yelling and start listening and conversing about our thoughts, the world would be a much better place.
Here’s a thought, erase those battle lines at the holiday dinner table and listen to each other. As in any conversation, it’ll take both sides to reach any amicable resolution.
We can all learn by listening,
Animal ordinances
County commissioners are considering ordinances to help alleviate the pet overpopulation problem. These include a tethering ordinance as well as a spay/neuter ordinance.
Although all the details and wording on these proposed ordinances have not been finalized, we believe the commissioners are doing what they must to address a very real problem in this community.
The target here is irresponsible pet owners — those who neglect or abuse their animals and those who are contributing to the pet overpopulation problem by not having their pets spayed or neutered and allowing them to have litters they don’t intend to care for.
There are many responsible local pet owners. But our overcrowded shelter, as well as thousands of stray cats and dogs in our community, are evidence that we have a problem that is not going to fix itself.
