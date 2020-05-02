A little good news can be a shot in the arm sometimes, just the thing to make your step lighter and your day a little better.
We’ve been seeing that throughout these past two months. There’s the news of an elderly man who fully recovered from COVID-19 and left the hospital with a standing ovation from the staff.
There’s the news of students and teachers rising above this situation to keep in touch and continue meeting educational goals. There’s the news of the people around us making sure those hit by the economic factors of the coronavirus are still fed and taken care of.
Honestly, looking around us, there are so many reasons to take hope.
Buildings are still being built — look at the intersection of Redmond Circle and the connector to see continuing signs of growth. The River District is still likely a growth magnet near downtown and that area continues to thrive.
There are businesses looking to keep local talent in this area and working to keep Rome growing in the right direction.
But also there’s the other kind of news, the kind of information you should know to stay informed. Even though it’s not always pleasant. We’ll keep reporting that kind of news as well. But our pact to you is that we won’t get mired in sensationalism for the purpose of selling a product.
The point of valuable journalism is to work to get to the heart of the topic and report that topic with respect for those involved.
We’ll continue to work to keep you informed and, hopefully, help give you a realistic sense of perspective.
Up to this point we’ve had a relatively mild case of the coronavirus in Floyd County, but we still need to use good judgment going forward.
We got to see members of our community hoarding groceries — and most notably toilet paper — as news of the statewide shelter in place order broke. Hopefully, some of that panic has dissipated and we can continue to observe best practices for curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
It’s sad to see how the views of this virus have turned political. On the national stage, the opinion of how we should deal with the response has ebbed and flowed with what President Trump’s opinion on the topic was that day.
But both red and blue have begun to re-stake their battle lines around this topic. The response to this shouldn’t be political, it should be based in our knowledge of the virus at this time. Since the coronavirus reached the U.S. we’ve learned a lot about it, but there’s much more to learn before this is all over.
We’ve seen those voicing their loyalty to any and all political parties rail against our coverage of this virus. Unfounded accusations of bias toward the other party’s viewpoints have flown from all corners of the internet.
That’s generally a good sign, from our point of view. A news organization reporting objectively and responsibly is often attacked by those espousing extreme views from all sides. This story arc has certainly been no different.
We don’t benefit from any particular viewpoint, especially concerning this virus. Newspapers have been collectively hurt by state shutdowns and many have shut their doors as a result. We had to take measures to weather this event and keep going. We have, and we’re still here.
If businesses reopen and the spread of the coronavirus is still staved off, great — we’ll let you know. If the governor has made a disastrous mistake by reopening the economy too soon — we’ll still let you know.
That’s how this business works.
When we see a need, we attempt to help get the word out. For instance, last year at this time the plight of the homeless in our county was centered in our radar. The credit of doing something about that issue belongs with our leaders, the Davies Shelters, the United Way, The Salvation Army and so many others.
We worked hard to let you know about the issue, and the community worked hard putting the plans together and making those into real working programs.
For our part, we’ll continue letting you know about our local issues. After that, you get to decide if it’s important to you. That’s how this relationship works.
One of the best things about the past two months was getting to hear more from our readers. People took the time to reach out, write letters to the editor, email and call us. There were messages of concern and critique, all of which were welcome.
For everyone who got in touch with us over the past couple of months — thank you and thanks for reading. We’ll keep on listening.