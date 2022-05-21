It’s true, we’ve covered primaries, election days, runoffs — all of it — for decades and generally the most excited people are the candidates and us, the journalists who watch those processes. Nobody else generally cares much.
Web traffic on elections is ALWAYS low, but there are a number of folks who really care (we like to call them our readers, and thank you) each election cycle. Many just check out and most everyone around never even bothered to check in.
Then came 2020.
Well, to be fair, lets step back to 2016 nationally with Russians attempting to influence the presidential election. That did happen but President Donald Trump was still lawfully elected. Oh and don’t forget 2018 when Georgia Democrats, without evidence, hinted that then Secretary of State Brian Kemp influenced his election to governor.
But, again, then came 2020. Wild, ridiculous conspiracy theories surfaced like spouting volcanoes all over the place. People who’d never bothered to vote or pay attention before suddenly became elections experts. Trump used his, now banned, Twitter account to share videos pushing off-the-charts conspiracy theories concerning local — yes local — Floyd County Elections Board members.
The unfortunate truth in Floyd County is the issue stemmed from one person, the chief elections clerk at that time, and it’s still in the process of being resolved.
Here’s a couple of points:
♦ The elections office discovered the issue during an audit (that’s what an audit is for, by the way)
♦ The elections office admitted the issue (like we’d hope a government agency would)
♦ The elections office fixed that issue, and counted and certified all the ballots
♦ The person responsible for that issue was fired
What else can you ask for? Not a lot more really. But people who want to hold on to ANYTHING that makes them appear in the right continue to do so despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Being honest, that’s what conspiracy theorists are all about so it shouldn’t be a surprise.
However, we’re here to tell you there have ALWAYS been mistakes on primary day and election night. ALWAYS.
Reaching back to former editors, reporters and staff members who’ve all been at ground zero on election nights for the past several decades, there’s a consensus that there has nearly always been one snafu or another. And they all got fixed.
If they were fixed and the issue wasn’t a lasting one, we generally didn’t report on it.
We cared that our county for years and years was one of the last ones or in the last third to report election totals to the Secretary of State’s office on election night. But no one else did.
Then Trump lost the election and some of his supporters, like our congressional representative, began to aggressively push falsehoods. They’ve continued to do so to this day.
The 2020 presidential election and the months afterward were a tense time that has continued to prove unhealthy for our nation, and we’d like to see things return to normal.
Hence, Make Elections Boring Again.
We won’t be bored, believe us. Most journalists live for Election Day. It’s where troves of knowledge useless in any other venue become valuable. Can you imagine introducing election law or processes as a topic of conversation at a party?
You pay us to pay attention to the minutiae and we do, because we love it. But the accusations, threats and ridiculous behavior, especially on a journalist’s salary, have gotten old.
The fact is this 24-7 political scene is exhausting. The basis for the gripes aren’t true and, let’s be fair, the folks that are griping don’t really care.
Stand with the truth, stand with experience and go cast your ballot. Most of our races will be decided in this primary, and all of you should contribute your voice to our Democratic process.
Thank you for reading.