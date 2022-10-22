On a chilly Friday morning in downtown Rome, hundreds of city and county residents gathered for the popular annual event called Walk A Mile in Her Shoes.
The event is hosted by the Hospitality House for Women and is designed to be a lighthearted way for folks to raise community awareness and show support for victims of domestic violence.
It was a fun event despite the serious nature of its purpose.
Lots of people showed up to walk down Broad Street in a show of solidarity.
What was extremely encouraging to see was the number of local law enforcement personnel who not only walked but participated in the fun contests leading up to the walk.
There were so many members of law enforcement and first responders in their uniforms.
We saw Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney and Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett walking. Sheriff Dave Roberson was there as well as several members of his department including Maj. Richard Argo, Chief Deputy Bob Couey and Capt. Jody House. Sgt. Aaron Thacker, Pfc. David Metroka and Capt. Roy Willingham of the RPD went so far as to compete in the “Hottest Legs” competition before the walk, bringing smiles and laughter to the gathered crowd.
Firefighter Wesley Peschel walked the walk. The GBI’s Ghee Wilson, in a stunning pair of blue patent leather boots, was actually the Grand Marshal of the walk since he raised the most money for the Hospitality House for Women, a local domestic violence shelter.
Even Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Doc walked the route to show his support for victims.
We can’t possibly name all the law enforcement personnel and first responders who answered Friday’s call to walk in solidarity with victims. But we saw them all.
Domestic violence is still such a taboo topic, which is why it’s still a big problem. Victims are still afraid and ashamed, even today.
This is a topic we need to address — it’s all too common and still very, very underreported. Domestic violence unfortunately remains firmly rooted in our society, with women disproportionately the victims of its physical and psychological abuse.
A woman is beaten by a partner in the U.S. every nine seconds, according to the Partnership Against Domestic Violence. One in four women will be targeted by an abusive partner in their lifetime.
Almost one out of five, 16.3%, of murder victims in the U.S. were killed by someone who they are in a relationship with. Women also account for two out of three murder victims killed by a partner.
According to The National Center on Family Homelessness, domestic violence is also the third leading cause of homelessness among families. A report states that 50% of all homeless women reported that domestic violence was the immediate cause that led them to be without shelter.
This walk — and in particular the visible participation of so many members of local law enforcement — sends a strong message to victims and to their abusers.
Victims: They support you and they want to protect you. Seek their help. Please consider taking advantage of the resources that organizations such as the Hospitality House for Women offer. We know it may not be easy.
We know you might feel trapped or feel that you have no option but to endure the abuse. You may be afraid or ashamed, but help is available and support is available.
Please accept that helping hand before it is too late.
