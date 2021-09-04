Oftentimes when one looks back on any event, you’re invariably going to say that you could have done better. The thing is, moving forward you have to work to do better to make that realization worthwhile.
It’s time we look at recent history regarding this pandemic and we learn from the past. We must get vaccinated and stop this pandemic.
This past June was a great time. It looked like we had the pandemic behind us despite warnings from the medical community and media that the Delta variant was spreading fast.
But still, we’re all tired, and as a community we conveniently ignored the warnings. Many listened to the loudest voices screaming that vaccines were unsafe or that we needed to wait to see what their effects would be in the future. Many felt that freeing feeling that came along with not wearing a mask all the time.
And looking back, we messed up. We got a little too confident too quickly and we’re now worse off than before.
This isn’t to point a finger. We’re all culpable to one degree or another. But now’s the time to get it together, take the precautions we all know we need to take and get vaccinated.
For months after the coronavirus vaccines were released, many found excuses to not get vaccinated.
They said the vaccines were rushed citing the fact that the three COVID-19 vaccines were initially approved by federal regulators on an emergency fast-track basis rather than under the normal drug-approval process.
Well now that the full, formal approval of the Pfizer vaccine has taken place, some people have moved on to other, more bizarre, excuses.
Yes, masks are inconvenient and not a perfect solution, but there’s no question that they help to keep the virus from spreading unchecked.
Stop getting medical advice or ANY advice from the internet. There’s just too much directly targeted disinformation out there to casually make a life decision based on a minimum of research.
Many of us have trusted health care providers all our lives. But now that they recommend the vaccine, now suddenly they don’t know what they’re talking about.
Some people have resorted to taking horse dewormer. How has it come to this?
People have gotten really sick and died, a lot of people have. Scoff all you like but officially 250 people have died in Floyd County alone from COVID-19.
The 250 people here is just a drop in the bucket to the over 20,000 Georgians who have died. That number is just a drop in the bucket to the over 600,000 Americans who have died.
Can we stop this madness?
We never, ever want to write another story about a child dying from this disease. Parents spoke of dropping their children off to a silent school. Other children spoke of a student dying. The specter of the pandemic became a very real thing for many young people and parents that day.
Our hearts go out to the family, friends and Coosa community. We all hugged our loved ones a little tighter that day. And our hearts go out to the family of all those who have been taken from us by this virus.
Let today be the day when we make a change. We can’t change the past but we can act now to shape our future.
Now is the time to do the right thing.
We applaud the Rome City school system for instituting COVID-19 precautions as students return to school after a long break next week. Let’s hope the Floyd County school system will think hard about doing the same when school resumes.
One death is too many.
Get vaccinated.