While the potential for the sale of a community staple — Redmond Regional Medical Center — was one of our biggest topics this week, there are several other items we’d like to address.
But let’s start with the hospital deal.
Floyd County has had two very profitable hospitals for as long as many of us can remember. They’ve been the heart and lifeblood of our community as other industries have come and gone. While they’re likely to be here for a long time still, this year will be a milestone.
The now iconic Floyd Medical Center green will soon become the teal of AtriumHealth at Floyd. It now appears there’s a potential that Redmond’s stylistic medical logo could be replaced with the AdventHealth blue and green.
There are so many implications with either of those topics that it’s hard to decide where to start.
It’s hard to say how the locally-owned and operated Harbin Clinic will weather the possibility of this storm. In the past few years it appeared Harbin was aligning with Redmond and its parent company HCA, but there’s now the potential that the company that contributes so much to this community could be caught between two massive nonproft medical conglomerates.
Local school systems could take a pretty heavy financial hit if Redmond’s property comes off the tax rolls.
The Floyd County school system is already struggling with the aftermath of Plant Hammond’s closure. The seemingly more fiscally stable Rome City Schools will take a sizable hit from the Redmond deal.
Bad timing
Transitioning into school policies, we feel that Superintendent Glenn White jumped the gun by removing the county school system’s mask requirement.
We know that everyone is tired of the pandemic; we’re tired of it too. It’s true that the number of new infections here, and statewide, is nearly at an all-time low. It’s amazing to be able to say that, but we’ve had lulls before that turned into incredible spikes.
The difference is that the vaccine is here and the supply is plentiful. But people are dipping into their social media misinformation stations yet again and coming up with ways to claim the vaccines are unsafe, etc. We know because we read our social media comments section.
Look, there are four weeks of school left this year. Compared with the last school year, this one has been an amazing improvement. Hopefully, next year will continue to be better and we’ll be in a place where this pandemic isn’t an issue any more.
Throwing caution to the wind a few weeks before school is over seems shortsighted.
Trailblazing
Congratulations to the city, county and TRED for ponying up to get funding for what is going to be a pretty popular trail connection back in the works.
That connection between the Mount Berry Trail and the paved trail on the west side of the Oostanaula River will complete the Redmond Trail Phase One project. All the trails have continued to increase in popularity and this connection, we think, will make them even more so.
Top that off with the potential of a loop connecting the other side of the Rome Braves stadium with the unfinished portion of the Mount Berry Trail — you’ve got a winner. Rome will then have over 14 miles of paved trails in the city without a real road crossing.
Hopefully, if any deal concerning Redmond comes to pass it won’t hamstring Redmond Trail Phase Two, which goes through Summerville Park and bisects the hospital property.
Politics anyone?
Democratic Party 14th District Congressional District hopeful Marcus Flowers appears to be pulling from Sen. Raphael Warnock’s playbook this week with a photo of his dog.
“Max is deaf, has three legs, and is 91 in dog years which makes him a great source of wisdom on the campaign trail,” a fundraising message sent out Monday stated.
Flowers, at this point, appears to be the lead Democratic contender in a district that hasn’t seen any serious competition from that party since Buddy Darden lost the seat in 1994.
Despite an impressive showing in contributions, we’re not convinced that the deep red 14th District is quite ready to go blue, or even purple. No Republicans have yet stepped up to challenge GOP Rep. Marjorie Greene.
That said, caricatures of our current representative continue to grace the stages of “Saturday Night Live” and the real Rep. Greene continues to be a vocal presence on social media. That presence has served her well in regards to fundraising, but we’re not as sure that it’s done anything good for the district.
Rep. Greene will be back in the 14th District in Polk County at a town hall meeting next Wednesday.
Of note
Two of the Between the Rivers most visible and historic properties are on the market. The Columns and Rose Hill — both brought back to their architectural glory by Wes Walraven — went on the market this spring.
The architecture in that area is some of the most beautiful and diverse you can find in Rome and we’d like to say it can hold its own with many Southern cities.
Speaking of the Old South, the city is experiencing continued controversy while seeking to resolve the permanent disposition of an old statue.
The Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest statue, like much of the history of the Civil War, has its place in the history books and should remain there.
We should heed the words and deeds of the past. British statesman Winston Churchill paraphrased Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana best when he wrote “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Thank you for reading.