The direction of our state will be determined Tuesday and you should cast a ballot.
This election we choose Georgia’s governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and so many others. These are the executive offices that comprise the top levels of our government.
This is the time for you, as citizens, to choose the future of your state. This is the time to put your money where your mouth is. Others are, and so should you.
Go vote, if you haven’t already you have one more chance — this coming Tuesday on Election Day.
We also encourage you pay attention to and get involved with your local government.
Despite the fact that our congressional seat — which is also up for election — is often a topic of national and international headlines, local and state elections affect us in other ways. Our local legislators, county commissioners, constitutional officers and school board members effect change on a local level — that’s the level you and I see every day.
Decisions made by our local government are so important. As Americans, we seem to be enthralled by the latest political shenanigans from around the country but many aren’t educated about decisions made here at home.
Then, we often see people act surprised when our local governments make a decision they don’t like. How would they know what you want or don’t want locally if you’re not involved?
Get involved in the process. There are many steps before anything becomes an ordinance or decisions are made. The Rome News-Tribune is and will continue to be there through all of those steps.
We need to be paying attention
There are so many reasons to pay attention to what your kids are doing online.
We’ve all seen it and many of us have been guilty of it — just letting your kids pop on an internet-capable device and then go about your day. You see it at ballgames, in the park, at church and even at home.
As parents we’re all stressed out, trying to keep up, constantly moving and constantly working.
And that is how our kids can fall down a rabbit hole into some pretty dark places.
In Floyd County we’ve seen the arrests of numerous men who’ve come here to meet up for sex with a person they thought was underage.
The warrants usually read something like this: (enter name here) came to Floyd County to have sex with a person he believed was 14 years old. (Enter name here) asked for or provided explicit photographs to a person he believed was a minor.
This is actually the best possible scenario, by the way. In these sting operations, the suspect never victimized a child — they chatted with a Floyd County police officer.
But these are the ones who got caught. There are so many other children who fall prey to predators in many forms.
They could be teenagers who don’t feel appreciated or loved falling prey to extremist ideas. In other cases, it could be a kid who is coerced into running away with a person they believe cares about them — only to find out that person is ready to sell them to the highest bidder.
The horrors of the street take place every day on the internet while parents are too busy to pay attention.
Groups like End Slavery Georgia and others are very familiar with the horrors children go through when they’re victimized.
