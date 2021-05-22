Congratulations are in order.
Another group of young Rome and Floyd County residents has taken a big step toward bright futures as they graduate from our local schools. This is an important accomplishment and we thank diligent parents, teachers, bus drivers, custodians and coaches who have helped to shape our young people’s future.
To our local graduates we say good luck. Follow your biggest dreams, work hard in whatever endeavors you pursue and make your community proud.
Be upfront with taxpayers
A series of public hearings concerning what will be a new taxpayer-funded Rome Middle School felt more like a cheerleader session to construct a new baseball field.
There’s no question that the city school system has what the county school system needs — students. The contrast between the problems faced by our two school systems is stark.
At the same time the county system is being essentially forced to close community schools, the city school system is seeing rapid growth. The newest plan they’re pitching is to construct a new middle school across the highway from Rome High School.
Sure, there’s that OTHER plan, the sixth grade academy they’d talked about before. But this new plan offers something extra, reminiscent of the CCA’s indoor football field, and that’s a brand spanking new baseball field for the high school.
A cherry on top, if you will.
We’re 100% on board with supplying school systems with the tools they need to educate Rome and Floyd County’s children.
It’s more cost effective to build a new middle school rather than several new elementary schools, which, let’s face it, are very old buildings. It’s an understandable plan to seek to keep down class sizes — which, at this point, are often bursting at the seams — by moving sixth graders to the middle school. But, honestly, the thought of having sixth graders entering the chaos that is middle school is ill considered.
There are a lot of advantages for school systems with new buildings, ones they don’t get when refurbishing an old facility. However, let’s be upfront with what you want us taxpayers to pay for.
Are you kidding me?
It’s been unfortunate to watch this week as political factions in Congress continue to forget their true purpose in order to argue over nonsense.
This hyper partisanship is destructive and the fact that many elected officials are attempting to change the topic — and even sympathize with those involved — is merely yet another disinformation campaign.
Comparisons between the riot at the U.S. Capitol and others after George Floyd’s death, like the one made by our Congressional Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, fall flat.
The people who busted their way into Congress came for one purpose and one only — to stop the lawfully elected president from taking office. This isn’t a right or a left argument; that’s just a fact.
The U.S. Capitol riot flies in the face of everything America stands for. We are who we are because of the peaceful transfer of power, and falsehoods crafted to keep any person in power should be called out at every opportunity.
Look, we’ve all seen the person we wanted in office lose. As Americans we accept it and move on. We work harder to make our community and country a better place, not break it down like a small child pitching a fit.
Surely not
Will the potential for economic expansion in the River District interrupt Rome High School football?
What has been a largely rubberstamp vote in the past came to a halt when Rome city commissioners said they want to think about a contract between the city and the school district going forward.
While commissioners are right to consider any contract before just signing on the dotted line, it’s hard to believe that anything will interrupt the Wolves from taking the field at Barron Stadium. A raging pandemic barely caused the past year’s football season to briefly hiccup.
The tradition of — and, frankly, taxpayer investment in — football (and other sports) at Barron Stadium is so longstanding that the thought of a change is difficult to fathom.
We’re betting the small hiccup at this past City Commission meeting is largely much ado about nothing.
Above and beyond
Recently a Rome resident posted to social media that a local law enforcement officer saved the day by changing her tire on the side of the road. That officer was identified as Austin Webb with the Floyd County Police Department.
We thank Officer Webb (and those like him) for going beyond his assigned duties to assist someone in a predicament. Small acts of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s day.
These things do not go unnoticed.
Play ball
We’re glad that our Rome Braves have started their season and that local families are once again going to the ballpark to have fun and to enjoy the great game of baseball.
We’re also happy to see that many other community activities and events are once again opening up after what has been a frustrating 12 months. Let’s hope things continue to be better and brighter.
