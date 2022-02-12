From the right’s mischaracterization of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act funding free crack pipes to the left piling on Rep. Marjorie Greene’s gazpacho/Gestapo gaffe — we need to relearn what it means to have actual political discourse.
We all love comedy and it’s a great American pastime to poke fun at those in power we don’t like. But as citizens who are affected by bad policy decisions we need to be involved and take an actual critical look at policies.
There’s so much to waste in the American Rescue Plan Act that the small portion allotted to deal with our drug epidemic is just a tiny drop in a very, very large bucket. We’re losing more than 100,000 Americans to overdoses each year and that’s not from cocaine, meth or crack cocaine — many of those are from legally produced opioids.
As for our congressional representative, during the gazpacho/Gestapo rant she was, again, out and out defending people in jail accused of attempting to overthrow a legal and fair presidential election. Not surprisingly, her camp has quietly forgotten that the ballots that sent Biden to the White House are the very ones that sent her to Congress.
We need real representation in Congress, Greene is our fairly elected representative. We need her to concentrate on the needs of Northwest Georgia not her political goals.
Comedy is great, and cathartic, but those punchlines have taken over real discussions we need to have as a country to move forward.
Electric anyone?
It’s no surprise that the I-75 corridor between Adairsville and Calhoun is exploding with interest, but we’re expecting a major new employer in that area — potentially one looking to cash in on the electric vehicle boom.
It will be based in southern Gordon County, likely the Union Grove area because of at least three projects with a combined 3.6 million square feet under roof valued at nearly $340 million.
Those projects are known as Union Grove South, Union Grove North, both from Hillwood in Atlanta, and TradePointe. State review of all three applications is marked as “complete.”
Hillwood is familiar with our area and is behind two buildings as part of Commerce 75 in Bartow County. We’re expecting the governor will be onsite when a Gordon announcement is made.
It will be automotive, but whether a parts/service industry or manufacturer is unknown. Given the location, and an expected workforce of around 2,000 people, it may be aimed at serving a new Rivian location in Madison or an established plant like Volkswagen in Chattanooga.
As nobody is talking openly, we’ll have to see when, how and if this pans out. We’ll keep you updated.
Cornerstones and contributors
Celebrating a cornerstone of what is now a bustling Broad Street, Schroeder’s New Deli this week celebrated 41 years in business. Surviving a few years is an achievement for a small business and especially a restaurant. Clocking four-plus decades is something else.
But that’s what Schroeder’s New Deli celebrated earlier this week with the founding family there to celebrate. They even rolled prices back to 1986 to thank customers for all their years supporting the downtown mainstay. Schroeder’s remains a local favorite and one of the first stops for returning Berry College alums.
It’s been a busy week for the YMCA’s Young Men with Dreams program, which partners with Restoration Rome.
The program takes young men and gives them exposure to different walks of life in order to help them define for themselves what success looks like. This week they met with representatives from the Medical College of Georgia and then took on the topic of overcoming adversity.
Seeking answers and advice for what they (and we) can do when we are faced with difficulty. The answer: look for support from family, friends, coaches and teachers. There’s the adage that no person is an island and we all need help sometimes.
We’d like to voice support for the work the program and all involved are doing. Great job!
We also want to take a moment to remember Dr. Gary Smith. He treated thousands of eye patients over four decades and brought entertainment to many more with three theaters based in Rome. And that’s not counting his interests in live theater, tennis and cycling — all bringing benefits to our community.
Thank you for reading.