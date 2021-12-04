What better way to celebrate this holiday season than helping someone in our community enjoy it as well.
Many of us are blessed with wonderful family, a warm home, good food, employment and good health — things for which we should be grateful. And this is the time of year to be especially grateful. But we must also remember that there are those in our community — our neighbors — who may not have many of the things we sometimes take for granted.
And that’s why it’s the perfect time of year to think of others.
We know there’s lots to do this holiday season. We know you’ve got presents to buy and wrap, food to cook, relatives to visit and a house to decorate. But if those of us fortunate enough to have all those things to do can spare a minute and a few dollars, we can make sure that some of our neighbors have a better Christmas than they would otherwise have had.
There are so many ways in which we can help the less fortunate right here in our community. And it doesn’t have to take a lot of your time or lots of money. There are people and organizations in Rome and Floyd County that would benefit greatly from just a small show of support.
We’ve taken the liberty of compiling a list of just some of the local organizations that could use some help this holiday season as they try to bring warmth and joy to different areas of the community. We hope you’ll consider supporting them or find another local organization you’d like to help.
1. Open Door Children’s Home — provides for the needs of dependent, neglected and/or abused children of Northwest Georgia. opendoorhome.org
2. Sheriff Santa — provides Christmas presents for more than 700 local kids and teens. Contact Mechelle Cliatt at 706-291-4111, ext. 8812, or email her at cliattm@floydcountyga.org.
3. Hospitality House for Women — provides emergency and outreach support services to victims of domestic violence. hospitalityhouseforwomen.org
4. Floyd County PAWS — is responsible for animal control operations including field operations, shelter management and care, and the animal adoption/rescue program. floydcountygov.ga/animal-control
5. The Davies Shelters — provides beds and shelter to homeless men and women and the resources to help them overcome homelessness. davieshelter.com
6. Rome-Floyd Community Kitchen — A nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding those in need in Rome and Floyd County. romefloydcommunitykitchen.org
7. Summit Quest — provides outdoor activities, scholarships, support and resources to kids and their families affected by cancer. mysummitquest.org
8. Network Day Services — provides services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to help them become more independent and self sufficient. networkday.org
9. Compassionate Paws — is a community partner of Pet Partners. The local group takes therapy animals to visit area hospitals and assisted living facilities, participates in community events, visits local colleges and participates in the Read with Me program in schools and libraries. romepaws.org
10. Harbor House — provides services to children who may have been victims or sexual or severe physical abuse and offers prevention programs to stop abuse before it starts. nwga-cac.org
11. Living Proof Recovery — help maintain the long-term recovery needs of the community through advocacy, training, peer support and spiritual guidance. livingproofrecovery.org
12. Sexual Assault Center of NWGA — provides compassionate and confidential care, support, and advocacy to survivors of sexual assault, while promoting awareness and prevention in the community. sacnwga.org
13. Floyd Felines — a registered 501(c)3, nonprofit group formed to help save homeless, helpless, and “at risk” cats from open-admission shelters in Northwest Georgia. floydfelines.org
14. AIDS Resource Council — community-based HIV/AIDS education and services organization serving those who are infected, as well as those affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 10 counties of Northwest Georgia. Search on Facebook or call 706-290-9098.
15. 100 Black Men of Rome — their mission is to improve the quality of life within the communities they serve and enhance educational and economic opportunities for all African Americans. 100bmor.org
16. DIGS — provides safe housing, work and leisure opportunities for adults with developmental challenges. digsromega.org
17. Rome For the Rescues — Provides funds and support to a variety of animal welfare organizations in the area. romefortherescues.org
These are only a few of the organizations that work toward the betterment of our community and provide for the needs of others.
We couldn’t possibly list everyone but there are many others. If you are able to help them in any way, please know that you are helping local people and animals who need it most.
Thank you for reading.