Ethics discussions concerning our elected officials need to take place in the open.
But as we work through the first ever ethics complaint filed against a Rome city commissioner, in this case Commissioner Mark Cochran, a closed meeting this past week did a poor job of highlighting Rome as a City of Ethics.
For 23 years, Rome has been designated a City of Ethics, standing among more than half the municipalities in Georgia. First granted in 2000, city commissioners reaffirmed the city’s membership in March 2022. The stipulation is said government “must adopt a resolution establishing principles of conduct for elected officials.” One of the principles under that umbrella states the goal simply: “Create an environment of honesty, openness and integrity.”
We are in the process of creating the precedent for the adjudication of all future ethics complaints filed against elected officers of the city of Rome. If these processes are allowed to remain closed now, they will remain closed in the future.
As a City of Ethics we need to encourage our elected officers and city officials to represent their constituents and have discussions in the open. When that’s the case, the public can judge whether or not our elected representatives are in the right, or in the wrong.
Too many laws have been enacted by the Georgia Legislature in the past 10 years that take the processes of our legislature and our government away from the access of those they are meant to represent, the public.
And let’s review how much of this ethics investigation has been made public. Nothing would have been made public without this newspaper’s filing an Open Records Request for what we heard in whispers. That records request, in turn, unveiled the $17,500 bill footed by taxpayers to cover that first investigation.
Those costs don’t even delve yet into what the hearing, or hearings, will cost taxpayers in the long run. Nor does it cover the personal expense that Cochran has incurred as a result. At this point, we’re hearing thousands of dollars.
And for what?
The accusations are weak at best. One accusation concerns a Jan. 23 round of questions from Cochran about development standards and overall slow response to those attempting to ease the city’s housing crunch. While it appears he was basing that particular line of questioning on bad information on that date, it’s obvious that his assertion was grounded in a series of past issues.
Another facet of the complaint against Cochran, again equally as fragile, stems from another meeting more than two years ago where several commissioners were discussing when or if they needed to recuse themselves. Apparently direct questions from Cochran weren’t appreciated.
None of those instances rise to the level of an expensive ethics complaint hearing, but if we’re going to do it this way — we stress the conversation needs to happen in the open.
The city has a history of being forthright and up front, as well as conducting meetings out in the open and encouraging the public to attend government functions. However, in the case of the closed hearing this week there was a hiccup we would like to not see repeated.
The first hearing was held Wednesday at 10 a.m., mostly via Zoom and behind closed doors. Three elected mayors of nearby cities met with Rome’s hired attorney to begin the process outside of the public eye. However, we the public will be the ones to foot the bill for those services.
Not only was the process closed to the public, the city also failed to close the meeting in accordance with the law. A committee or body that wishes to close a meeting to the public has the ability to do so for a limited number of reasons. There is also a process that must be followed, a motion must be made followed by a second. Then comes a vote. None of those measures were taken this week.
A representative of the Rome News-Tribune showed up at the appointed time and place, after requesting that a physical location be designated for the Zoom call. That representative showed up early to the Sam King room, but the meeting was already occurring and already closed.
The Ethics Investigating Committee did not follow the agenda set for the meeting. There was no vote concerning the establishment of a chair of the committee and no vote, or second, to close the meeting.
That’s not how a City of Ethics operates and that’s not how the city of Rome should operate.
We have filed a complaint through the Georgia Attorney General’s office regarding that meeting. There’s not much we expect as a resolution, other than we want to see the process done right the first time.
