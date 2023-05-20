The Rome City Commission is preparing to use an exemption to the Open Meetings Act to conduct more business in private. This editorial should be congratulating the Class of 2023. But it looks like we’re in for another chapter in the saga of the Mark Cochran ethics investigation.
Commissioners will caucus for an early session at 4 p.m. on Monday and the agenda sent out Friday says they plan to close the session to the public to discuss litigation. We believe it’s to discuss recent issues in the ethics investigation concerning City Commissioner Mark Cochran.
For background, a judge issued a 30-day stay in the process last week. There will be a formal hearing in Floyd County Superior Court on June 19. That hearing is to determine whether or not there have been issues with the process of investigating those ethics claims.
No lawsuit has been filed, and while Cochran may be seeking recompense for legal fees as part of that challenge — what say does the Rome City Commission have in the matter?
The City Commission removed itself when the mayor appointed a panel to decide the matter. The commission should have taken a hands-off approach at that point. It doesn’t look like that is what has happened so far.
The attorney representing the panel of three mayors doesn’t represent the City Commission. As far as we can tell, he is supposed to be the legal counsel for this panel, no more and no less.
If they want to hear about what’s going on regarding this process they need to do it in public.
Impeachment extravaganza
This week saw yet another political stunt by our congresswoman.
The announcement that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene would introduce articles of impeachment for President Joe Biden and others smacks of a fundraising ploy. Her first action against Biden was a dud, and there’s no reason to believe this is otherwise.
The accusations delve into the conspiracy theory realm, claiming that FBI Director Christopher Wray has used “Soviet-style tactics” when investigating extremists.
“Under Wray’s watch, the FBI has intimidated, harassed, and entrapped American citizens that have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime. As such, Director Wray has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland’s personal police force,” Greene said in one of many press releases this week.
Others fall under the guise of normalizing the actions of people who attempted to take over the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Can we stop there? We need representation in Congress, not bombast and foolishness.
Congratulations to all of our 2023 graduates
Taking a break from all the other issues this week, we’d like to take a moment to recognize our high school and college graduates.
Our students deserve congratulations and recognition for earning their diplomas but we’d also like to recognize the folks who put in long, long hours getting them to this point — the parents, grandparents and teachers who’ve nurtured our children to this point.
Many successful people wouldn’t be successful if they didn’t have the base their parents and guardians gave them from which to launch. We can thank the teachers as well; they have also put in the time to help our children be successful.
But parents are a child’s first teachers. They teach children the love for learning, adventure and reading. They allow their child to wonder and also to wander a little bit and explore their world.
So we’d like to offer congratulations to our students graduating from school, and thank the parents who helped craft their child into the person they’re becoming as they move forward.
Thank you for reading.