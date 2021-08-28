It’s actually a pleasure to cover an election that began on the qualifying day and will end on Election Day.
Municipal elections really show how all elections should be.
To all the candidates and those who support those candidates, these next few lines are for you.
Now that qualifying is over, we go into election mode — which can affect the way we cover local news. But the operative principle is fairness.
Where this often gets difficult is with photos. Those running for office begin to show up at a LOT of events. Now, that’s smart for a campaign but for unbiased news coverage, we attempt to not show those candidates in photos or quote them in stories unless they’re operating in an official capacity.
And, of course, we avoid doing stories focusing on a single candidate’s life/activity/pet project.
Regarding incumbents: It’s not always possible to leave them out when they’re carrying out their official duties and sometimes it’s even counterproductive. But we try to limit our coverage to their work only in that official capacity.
If a quote or photo from a different elected official will accomplish the same purpose, we try to use that.
We can’t actively ignore a sitting elected official, but will do our best to not focus on people running for office.
This rule doesn’t apply to those who have declared they’re running for some office or another next year ... or the next or the next. With state and federal campaigns now stretching into seemingly decade-long affairs, we just can’t work to exclude everybody.
The incumbent advantage is real, but we do our best to give all the candidates equal weight in our coverage.
13 Americans who won’t be coming home
This week we saw the deadliest day for American Troops in a decade, but people really aren’t that interested unless it’s to push some form of political agenda.
The Houston Chronicle, in writing on this topic, cited a phrase military folks have repeated often during the decades of war that followed the Sept. 11 terror attacks: “America is not at war. America is at the mall.”
“The suicide bombings that tore through Kabul, killing more than 60 Afghans and at least 13 American service members — including 11 U.S. Marines and a U.S. Navy medic — didn’t even earn top billing on the major Texas news websites we surveyed late in the afternoon.”
It wasn’t playing particularly high in Georgia either.
It’s so easy to forget, as we’re mired in our own difficulties and lives, that we’ve been at war for a really, really long time. We’ve had troops in Iraq and Afghanistan for nearly two decades.
Both areas are very complicated topics that have turned into hot political issues recently. Let’s face it, most of us here stateside haven’t bothered to pay much attention to either.
So before you get hot and bothered about a topic you may not know much about, consider that we need to begin paying attention to the things that matter, and possibly put our phones down for a little bit.
Last thought for this week
There was a Roman senator, Marcus Porcius Cato aka Cato the Elder, who ended each of his speeches with what we’d now call a catchphrase.
He was so vehement in the use of this one phrase “Delenda est Carthago” that he’s famous for it a couple thousand years later.
So, Cato didn’t like Carthage, one of Rome’s biggest rivals on the North African coast. He really didn’t like them.
Here, we’re getting pretty tired of the pandemic. Like really, really tired of it. So we’re adopting a catchphrase — “Go get vaccinated” and will now replace the “Thank you for reading” you may have become accustomed to with just that.
Go get vaccinated.