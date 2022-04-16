Easter is a day of great religious significance for the Christian community. As a whole, Americans have adopted the holiday into the secular realm and that’s a good thing.
There is no reason to comment upon its importance to Christians in this space; ministers will perform that task much better.
However, in a nation where there is continued social, economic and political unease that lingers, there is value in considering how the message of Easter has been carried over into the secular realm.
Easter is about hope. It is about believing, on faith, what might seem impossible. It is about knowing that a dawn follows even the darkest of nights.
That is not to say our political and secular leaders should be taken on faith, or that they can accomplish the impossible. It is not even to predict that the nation has passed through its darkest times of confusion and approaches a dawn and rebirth.
Rather, it is about hope, about not giving up, about struggling onward in the belief — nay, knowledge — that skies will ultimately brighten.
That is not a hope based upon our leadership elements, who sometimes appear to be the most confused among us. Nor is it based on our religious convictions, which deal more with the hereafter than the present. It is about having hope and faith in ourselves — the American people.
Have we lost our values and our way, as so many seem to claim? No, we have not. Or else we wouldn’t so loudly be debating both values and our democratic ideals.
Have we lost our ability to solve our problems? No. Or we would not so constantly be examining and pursuing solutions.
Have we really fallen into the pits from which we cannot ascend, with the flames of uncertainty and violence about to consume us all? No, for we all know, from our daily contacts, that good people and the good IN people still overwhelmingly outnumber the bad.
To some extent, our state of confusion has been induced by the same elements that caused Saint Thomas, the apostle, to doubt what his eyes showed him after the Resurrection. There is nothing wrong with being “doubting Thomases” who must consider reality.
The point is by looking around for the positive elements in our lives and neighborhoods we may have less doubt about the eventual outcome of our nation’s condition. We have hope and we, as Americans, have a shared culture and a shared experience.
Let us not be quick to shut the door on one another and take a moment to listen, before we decide to dismiss another person’s message. If a person asks to be heard, give them a moment and consider their message.
We all have common ground. At this point there are too many people who feel they can benefit from a divided America.
America is still far more filled with good things than with bad. Not the least of these is the deep and growing concern of its citizens in preserving and protecting what they value.
There are so many religious, political and social obstacles that we could overcome by just removing our attention from a screen, phone or keyboard and taking a few minutes to listen to one another.
