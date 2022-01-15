Changes in leadership were made at nearly all of our elected commissions and boards and, unlike the bitter rivalries for power we’ve seen at higher levels of government, they all went smoothly. There’s so much our nation could learn from local politics and relationships.
There may have been a trace of bitterness in the room, but the respect for the process and tradition won out and we’re all the better for it.
We’d like to thank our outgoing leadership, not only for the hard work they put in but for their acceptance that it was the time to step down with dignity and grace.
The heads of the Rome City Commission, Rome school board and Floyd County school board all led their respective agencies through particularly hard times. We’d like to admit that being in charge or at the head of any board can, at times, be a tough place.
Former mayor Craig McDaniel chaired the City Commission with a clear vision and, overall, we think he did a good job in that role. We can’t think of a time when the position of mayor was only held for one term, but agree that if it’s the will of the commission then the decision should be respected.
We look forward to the tenure of Mayor Sundai Stevenson. She’s always been a voice of reason and shown the ability to compromise — two things we look for in a leader.
We also would like to thank Faith Collins and Tony Daniel for the time they put into their respective school boards. We welcome Jill Fisher and Melinda Strickland as they help each school system navigate what appears to be another year where we must remain flexible and grounded as the pandemic continues to disrupt the school year.
Speaking of disruptions, hide your bread and milk; snow is (supposedly) on the way.
Here’s the good news: our public works folks are already prepping in case it heads this way. If you run into Chris Jenkins or Michael Skeen, let them know you appreciate the often unsung work they and their teams do to keep our roads clean and free of ice, trees and whatever else nature throws at them.
Lastly, we hope that our leaders on the state level can recognize the difference between politicking and good legislation as we enter our legislative season.
We’re not zeroing in on our local legislative delegates, who seem to be able to find the balance between reason and politics. The hope is more for those who seek to move up in the world.
The contest between Gov. Brian Kemp and former senator David Perdue appears to have all the hallmarks of a knock down, drag out fight until the May primary.
And it won’t be surprising to see some of other races on the primary tickets get nasty. We can always hope that stays somewhat near the Gold Dome and out of Rome and Floyd County.
Because, you know, sometimes hope wins out. We saw that hope blossom into a long awaited championship for our Atlanta Braves a couple months ago, and even more so for the Dawgs as they earned their first national title in just over four decades.
We all saw the game, but did you notice the ability of those two coaches afterwards to congratulate each other? Nick Saban appeared to be genuinely ecstatic and proud that Kirby Smart, a man he’d taught the game to, had led Georgia to victory.
There’s a lot that can be learned from that.
We can compete against each other, but when it comes down to it we can also respect each other. Let’s hope to see more of that kind of competition in this upcoming legislative session and election season — where we can shake hands and respect our differences.
Thank you for reading.