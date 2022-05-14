Taking a break from the seemingly never-ending political cycle, we’d like to take a moment to recognize our high school and college graduates.
Our students deserve congratulations and recognition for earning their diplomas but we’d also like to recognize the folks who put in long, long hours getting them to this point — the parents and guardians who’ve looked over our children.
You made lunches, helped with homework, drove to practices and paid all those bills throughout your child’s schooling and now they take the stage for a new chapter in their lives. We may sit back in the background, but can also congratulate ourselves as their caregivers on a job well done.
Fact is, many successful people wouldn’t be successful if they didn’t have the base their parents and guardians give them from which to launch.
We can thank the teachers as well, who have also put in long hours to help our children be successful. But parents are a child’s first teachers. They teach children the love for learning, adventure and reading. They allow their child to wonder and also to wander a little bit and explore their world.
Being a parent is a tough job. There are times when you have to be the bad guy because you know they have to learn lessons, and you’re the person who must teach them. But you do it anyway because that’s your job. There are times when you don’t like your child very much at all, but you always love them.
So we’d like to offer congratulations to our students graduating from school, and thank the parents who helped craft their child into the person they’re becoming as they move forward.
Here’s a couple of other things we’re taking the time to appreciate this week:
Model Baseball
The Model baseball team’s season came to an end after they made it to the Elite Eight of the GHSA Class AA State Baseball Championships.
The Blue Devils were the 7AA Region champs and that’s an accomplishment the players, coaches and families should be proud of. Congratulations on a great season!
Greenwing program
Today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the local chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be sponsoring the Greenwing Program at the ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park.
It’s a great way to get kids to learn about and appreciate the outdoors.
The event is free and kids will have a chance to participate in activities such as arts and crafts, archery and even shoot BB guns. DNR personnel will be at the event to answer questions and provide information about a variety of outdoor and nature topics.
Peace officers memorial
On Friday, various members of the law enforcement community, civil servants and ordinary Rome residents paid tribute to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. The service is a sobering reminder of the dangerous but vital role our members of law enforcement play.
Our community enjoys a good relationship with members of law enforcement. Not every city can say that. In a city the size of Rome, we must remember that our law enforcement personnel aren’t some outside entity that swoops in to fight crime and protect residents. They ARE residents. They are our neighbors and our friends. A safer community isn’t just their job. It’s important to them because their families are in this community. We thank them for their service and we pray for their safety.
Thanks for reading.