In an interesting twist Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring walked away from the LOST negotiating table satisfied with a deal which, among other things, switched ownership of the Forum River Center, the Rome-Floyd County Law Enforcement Center, the Town Green and a couple of parking decks.
That tentative deal, pending approval by all parties, appears to have all parties feeling like they were on the top end of the deal after a few months of sometimes contentious meetings.
The background for the thinking outside the box kind of deal was the every-decade renegotiation of the sales tax distribution in Floyd County. As part of that process there were some words exchanged and some sabers rattled, but we came back to what we do best — working together.
But how did it come about? Well the city has wanted an event location for a while (and we hope they keep it) alongside parking facilities to really create a downtown entertainment linchpin. Add that to the movement on the River District plans across the walking bridge and it seems to be (please forgive the tennis analogy) a game, a set and a match.
The county has been seeking administrative office space and since the law enforcement center is in the right spot, as well as directly across from the courthouse and tax office, the building (and its attached parking deck) checks all the boxes.
Who is the loser in the deal? Perhaps the Rome Police Department, but that’s too early to tell. There’s going to be a lot of work detangling the department from the location it’s been at for a couple of decades. The city has property downtown, like the Rome Area History Center and other lots, as well as all along Riverside Parkway. There’s also been talk for years about doing something with what is now currently Station One of the Fire Department.
We’ll see what’s next.
Honoring an icon
It was standing room only at a ribbon cutting for the Sandra D. Hudson Villas off east 14th Street this past Wednesday. Those folks, including Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp and former DCA chief and now Lottery chief Gretchen Corbin, weren’t there because it was just a ribbon cutting — they were there to honor the complex’s namesake.
Hudson, as the executive director of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, has earned that honor by bringing her energy and vision to that role.
Next up, after the Villas are finalized — the remaking of much of East Rome. We wish her and the housing authority well in their endeavors.
Go Tribe!
Congratulations to Armuchee Primary School which earned the title of 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. The announcement from the U.S. Department of Education came on Friday and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona applauded the schools for “creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams.”
The school, formerly Glenwood, was named as one of 297 schools nationally, and the award was granted prior to Glenwood’s consolidation into Armuchee Primary School this year.
APS Principal Carrie Graves said it well:
“While our building closed and our name changed, this award reiterates the fact that a school is so much more than a building,” she said. “Our school is the people who make it special.”
We’d like to commend the school, teachers, staff and students who put in the hard work to make this recognition possible.
Thank you for reading.