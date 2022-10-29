As voters in the 14th District, we’re caught in the vortex of what feels like a never ending social media, cable news campaign season.
The fact is that we’re stuck in the middle of a massive fundraising race that has drawn national and international coverage that only benefits two people, the candidates running for the 14th District of Congress.
Unfortunately, the fame or infamy of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has drawn some unforeseen consequences and she has been the victim of “swatting” several times since August.
For those who aren’t aware “swatting” is when a person calls 911 to falsely report a violent incident at a home to elicit a SWAT or police response. It’s a dangerous and reprehensible practice that we firmly condemn.
But, this week, Greene went on the Tucker Carlson show to weaponize her victimhood. She claims “leftists” have made the calls without knowing who made those calls. The FBI is currently investigating, and we hope they’re able to make arrests in this case.
But by going on a cable news network to further an us-versus-them rhetoric is just a tool to create, and profit from, political division in this country.
Here’s the problem straight to you. We’re all Americans. We may disagree on some topics, but we’ve got more in common with each other than anyone else in this world.
We need to re-learn how to meet each other halfway and we need to re-learn how to discern truth from extremist propaganda.
As gun owners, we must be responsible
The three loaded pistols found at Rome High School during this school year so far were stolen from (likely unlocked) vehicles in this area.
As gun owners we must be aware of the responsibility we hold to keep our firearms in a safe place where they won’t likely be stolen. That means put up your guns. You keep them for safety, so store them safely as well.
The police are doing the job of prosecuting teens who are trolling for unlocked cars at night to steal the cars or items inside. We should also do our part. We should be securing our firearms.
When we know there’s an issue we should adapt and, in this case, be responsible and lock our vehicles. Another step we can take is to bring our firearms inside at night. If a firearm isn’t located in a vehicle, it can’t be stolen from that vehicle. It’s as simple as that.
A little responsible behavior goes a long way to stop irresponsible, or downright dangerous, behavior and hopefully be another step to keep guns out of our schools.
Filming
Up to this point we’ve drawn some big name productions and enjoyed the presence of some smaller budget films as well. The Rome International Film Festival recently previewed the locally filmed “Spirit Halloween” and we can all remember the Rome Wolves cameo (although it was called something else) in “Black Widow.”
Rome is no stranger to the film industry, with major movies like “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Remember the Titans” and “The Mule” having shot scenes around the area. Most recently, the Netflix series “Stranger Things” filmed on the Berry College campus and at the Claremont House — and it appears the owners should charge for photos taken in front of the home since it’s become such a popular photo location.
More filming is in store for the Rome area, and the latest scouting location is — not surprisingly — the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital site. There haven’t been any big budget productions announced as of yet, but looking at the potential for post-Apocalyptic or mental health ward landscapes — it could be a gold mine as it awaits redevelopment.
Add in the RIFF organizers who have diligently worked to give Rome a more and more film-friendly atmosphere, we’re expecting to cameo in even more productions in the future.
