A perfect storm is brewing.
Evictions from the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority residents are on a crash course with proposed legislation effectively penalizing local agencies already working their fingers to the bone to assist the homeless in Floyd County.
That legislation, Senate Bill 535, is the second iteration of a measure that creates a misdemeanor charge for people who set up camp on public property.
While it may also fall under the law of unintended consequences, the measure has the potential to remove state grant funding for agencies seeking to help the homeless if their homeless population increases.
Back to the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority and a perfect storm in Rome. The glut of evictions since January is putting families out on the streets and stressing an already embattled community of folks trying to help.
There’s a business side to everything but we should never EVER put children out of a home without exhausting every available option.
Students who see their lives disrupted by a federally funded entity during the middle of a school year won’t be functional in school. They’ll have entered survival mode and that isn’t a frame of mind to succeed — it’s a frame of mind that will likely continue to fill our prison system which is already bursting at the seams.
We ask our legislators to remember this theme — small government. That doesn’t just mean federal government overreach, it also means state government overreach.
Our legislature should never attempt to force a one-size-fits-all approach on the entire state, especially when it just doesn’t fit.
It certainly doesn’t fit in Rome. We have several groups like the Davies Shelter, Hospitality House and Salvation Army who have worked hand in hand with the city and groups like the United Way who work toward helping our homeless population.
Taking an approach of finding shelter for a person and helping them get treatment for substance or mental health issues leads toward hope. Hope is what allows us to rise from the place we are to a higher one. It allows us to exit a mind frame that only allows us to think minutes or hours into the future into one that allows us to think months and years into the future.
Hope allows us to see that a person who is now struggling to get their first apartment could one day own a home or that a person who is in an entry level position could become a manager.
That hope can lead toward a person rebuilding themselves and reaching out for higher goals than subsistence.
Why would our state legislature want to punish that? One answer may be shortsightedness. Another is willful ignorance.
The legislation is essentially cut and pasted from a national think tank called the Cicero Institute which has also pushed similar efforts in Texas and Arizona.
We saw cutbacks from the state level over a decade ago close the Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital. That cost this area 750 jobs and sorely, sorely needed mental health services.
The unintended consequences coming from the state dying to get out of providing mental health services led to an influx of people moving into county jail and state prisons. Look at the Floyd County Jail. We’ve invested our SPLOST pennies into refurbishing an entire section of the jail to provide mental health services for those with no other place to go.
One way or another we’re going to provide services. We should be working to build people up and make them functioning members of society. We don’t need Senate Bill 535 here in Georgia and we certainly don’t need it here in Rome.
Thank you for reading.